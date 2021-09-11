CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel calls migrant push at EU's border 'unacceptable'

By VANESSA GERA, , Associated Press
Journal-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday that she found it unacceptable that refugees were being used to apply pressure to Poland and other European Union members on the border with Belarus. Speaking at a news conference during what she said she expected to be her last...

www.journal-news.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
