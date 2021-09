The Sunburst Refiners football team struggled last Friday at home in their conference opener against the Power/Dutton/ Brady (PDB) Titans, losing 44-10. Sunburst struggled from the beginning trying to get their ground game going. “These guys were so quick, we tried to spread them out hoping to find some gaps in the defense,” said head coach Jason Hanson. “We did manage to move the ball from time to time but it was never enough to keep us in the game.”

SUNBURST, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO