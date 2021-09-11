Police ID Elderly NJ Couple Who Died After Collision With Dump Truck

Wednesday proved to be a fateful day for an older South Jersey couple that lost their lives in a dreadful accident involving a garbage truck. According to multiple reports, police in Gloucester Township have finally been able to confirm the identities of two elderly people who perished when their car collided with a parked dump truck on Berlin-Cross Keys Road. Reportedly, the couple hailed from Sicklerville in Camden County. Police were waiting to reveal the names of the deceased until families could be notified of the tragedy.