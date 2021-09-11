CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Weekend Hours to Resume at Central Square Branch and Main Library

Cambridge, Massachusetts
Cambridge, Massachusetts
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CH1Yw_0bt7OEtR00

The Central Square Branch will resume Saturday hours on September 11. Saturday hours of operations at the Central Square Branch will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Children’s room in the Central Square Branch will be open for service during this time.

The Main Library will resume Sunday hours on September 12. Sunday hours of operation at the Main Library are from 1 to 5 p.m. The Teen room and the Children’s room at the Main Library will be open during this time.

Comments / 0

Related
wallyhood.org

Wallingford Library Branch to reopen Monday

The Wallingford Library Branch will reopen on Monday, September 13. New hours will be 1 pm to 8 pm on Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 am to 6 pm Wednesdays and Thursdays. Masks are required of all users, regardless of vaccination status. The current schedule is for full service to be restored by the end of October. Pick ups of books requested on-line can now be routed to Wallingford for pick up next week.
POLITICS
popville.com

“DC Public Library Begins Sunday and Holiday Hours”

“Beginning September 12, the DC Public Library will continue its service expansion by offering Sunday and holiday hours at eight locations. One Library location in each ward will be on Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They are:. Anacostia (Ward 8) 1800 Good Hope Road SE. Dorothy Height/Benning (Ward...
WASHINGTON, DC
wydaily.com

Grafton Annex Library Expands Hours

YORK COUNTY — The Grafton Annex Library has expanded its hours. The Browsing Room will now be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Curbside pickup will be available from 10...
GRAFTON, VA
theirregular.com

Valley library fall hours announced

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center Library Director Andrea DeBiase recently announced the library’s fall hours. Fall hours began Sept. 7: Tuesday to Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call the library at 237-3535. The...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Square#Children#The Main Library
spmetrowire.com

Portage Co. Library branches announce new hours

The Portage Co. Library is closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in recognition of Labor Day. All four branches will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 7, with the following hours of operation:. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 2-6 p.m. Plover. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays,...
POLITICS
Morning Journal

Lorain Public Library Main Branch prepares for book sale

The Lorain Public Library System Main Branch has resumed its book sales for 2021. The Friends of the Lorain Public Library Inc. this week are preparing for the sale that will run from Sept. 16-23 at the Main Library, 351 W. Sixth St. in Lorain. The sale will have thousands...
LORAIN, OH
wortfm.org

Madison Public Library now offers longer hours

After more than a year and a half of limited access during the pandemic, Madison libraries are back to mostly normal hours. Beginning this week, nine local branches are adding back a cumulative 100+ open-hours a week to the schedule. This change brings the Madison Public Library system to their...
MADISON, WI
tribuneledgernews.com

Baltimore County Public Library extending branch hours, effective immediately

The Baltimore County Public library recently updated its hours and services, extending time for in-person public browsing. The changes took effect Tuesday, according to Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “We are excited to be able to expand our public service hours, bringing back nighttime availability for those who...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
West Hawaii Today

Kailua-Kona Public Library welcomes new branch manager

The Kailua-Kona Public Library has a new librarian. Kathryn “Katy” Tipton was recently welcomed as the new branch manager for Kailua-Kona’s main public library. Originally from California, Tipton received her undergraduate degree from the University of California-Los Angeles and received her master’s degree in library science at San Jose State University in 2018.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Mid-Hudson News Network

Wassaic Metro-North branch resumes regular weekend service

NEW YORK – Regular weekend service is resuming on the Wassaic branch of Metro-North Railroad today (Sunday) following completion of significant repairs to infrastructure caused by heavy rainfall. On Labor Day, Monday, September 6, the Wassaic branch will operate on a weekend schedule. Check https://new.mta.info/.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Public Library New Hours

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The North Adams Public Library has added weekend and evening hours. Past Thursday evening hours have moved to Wednesdays. The library will open at the same time every morning. New hours:. Monday 10am to 5pm. Tuesday 10am to 5pm. Wednesday 10am to 8pm. Thursday 10am to...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
blockclubchicago.org

Logan Square Library Group Accepting Donations For Weekend Book Sale

LOGAN SQUARE — Book lovers from across the city might want to head to Logan Square this weekend. The Friends of Logan Square Library group is holding a book sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m Sunday at the Comfort Station, 2579 N. Milwaukee Ave. According to the Facebook event, the group is also accepting book donations for the sale until 2 p.m. Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Post and Courier

Several CCPL branches add an extra hour of operation on Fridays

Several CCPL branches have added an extra hour of operation on Fridays. The Main, Wando Mount Pleasant, Bees Ferry West Ashley, Baxter-Patrick James Island, St. Paul’s Hollywood, Otranto Road, John’s Island, Hurd/St. Andrews (reopening Sept. 20), John L. Dart, and West Ashley libraries will now operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, one hour longer than their previous 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WYTV.com

Staff shortage closes local library branch

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Library on Early Street is temporarily closed. This is due to a staff shortage related to COVID-19. The library will be deep cleaned and sanitized while closed. It is expected to reopen on September 13. All Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC)...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Santa Maria Times

Cuyama Branch Library limits services to one day per week

Service hours at the Santa Maria Public Library's Cuyama Branch will be limited from three days to one day per week beginning Monday, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. The Cuyama Branch Library, currently open Monday and Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., will now be open only on Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. The changes will be in place until further notice, according to van de Kamp.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont Public Library begins new hours Tuesday

The Longmont Public Library will begin new hours on Tuesday, city officials announced Thursday. The library will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the Labor Day weekend, according to the announcement. Then, starting Tuesday, the library, which sits south of Fourth Avenue with entrances in the 300 blocks of...
LONGMONT, CO
Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts

8
Followers
442
Post
207
Views
ABOUT

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

Comments / 0

Community Policy