Weekend Hours to Resume at Central Square Branch and Main Library

The Central Square Branch will resume Saturday hours on September 11. Saturday hours of operations at the Central Square Branch will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Children’s room in the Central Square Branch will be open for service during this time.

The Main Library will resume Sunday hours on September 12. Sunday hours of operation at the Main Library are from 1 to 5 p.m. The Teen room and the Children’s room at the Main Library will be open during this time.