Festival

20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

 7 days ago
Firefighters from FDNY Engine Company 217, Brooklyn, salute near the name of their fallen colleagues at the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Pool Photo by Ed Jones/UPI

UPI News

UPI News

