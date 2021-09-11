CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, CO

Human Bean Honoring All First Responders With a Free Drink Saturday, 9/11

By Shelby
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

20 years ago today, the American life was forever changed by the events of September 11, 2001. Hundreds of heroic first responders were among those who lost their lives that day. And to honor the brave people in our community who put their lives on the line every day in order to protect others, especially in the midst of wildfires and a pandemic, the Human Bean of Northern Colorado is saying 'thanks.'

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 The Point

Why Larimer County’s ‘The Ranch’ Didn’t Go With It’s Original Name

The Larimer County Fairgrounds has been at The Ranch Events Complex since 2003. For nearly 20 years, folks have said, 'I'll meet you out at The Ranch.' But why?. 'The Ranch' is a great name for a place to gather; whether it be for a 4-H event or to see a Matchbox 20 concert. It has the sound of wide-open spaces, family, and friends. I picture a bonfire, kids, trucks, and cowboy hats.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

Bear Traps Residents In Steamboat Springs Home

The bears are hungry and searching for food and they're apparently willing to take hostages in order to get that food and fatten up before they head into the winter hibernation season. According to the Denver Channel, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials had to put down the bear after it...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CO
Windsor, CO
Lifestyle
City
Evans, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
99.9 The Point

Colorado Man Wins Candy Factory Through Nationwide Treasure Hunt

A Colorado man's hard work, sense of adventure and treasure hunting skills paid off, after several months of dedicated searching ultimately led him to win a pretty sweet prize. The contest that Colorado resident, Andrew Maas, was participating in was created by the inventor of Jelly Belly, David Klein. Klein...
HOBBIES
99.9 The Point

Meow Wolf Denver Has Already Sold 100,000 Tix – Why That’s Great

It's definitely unique, and maybe that's why so many people have already said, 'Meow!' when it comes to getting 'immersed' in America's third installation. It's huge, not only physically, but metaphorically as well. 'Convergence Station' stands large near Mile High and has had wild popularity at its two other locations across the country: Meow Wolf Denver. The best way to describe it is that it's art that you wander through and experience.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#American#The Human Bean#The Fritzler Farm Park
99.9 The Point

It’s Official: Devil’s Backbone Will Cost $10 Starting in 2022

They've put it off for quite a while, but they've decided that they will indeed be charging visitors to the beautiful and unique open space a fee with the upcoming new year. Devil's Backbone has over 3,000 acres to it; it's hard to imagine seeing all of it. I know that I have hiked out to 'The Keyhole' a couple of times, but haven't even come close to seeing all of what the area can offer.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
99.9 The Point

UPDATE: Virginia Dale Fire Near Fort Collins Now 25 Acres

Despite a rainy Monday night in Fort Collins, as of Tuesday morning, the wildfire burning near Virginia Dale has grown since the initial report on Monday afternoon. According to Livermore Fire Protection District, the wildfire was first reported just before 1 p.m. on Monday. Larimer County Sheriff's Office tweeted that by 4 p.m., the fire burning west of Highway 287 near mile marker 381 had reached around three acres in size.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
99.9 The Point

A Ghost Named Lucille Still Lingers in this Colorado Casino

Even before entering the Gilpin Hotel and Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado you can tell the stately, three-story brick building is full of history. Formerly a hotel, the original establishment dates back to the mining days of the late 1800s, during a time when the Central City/Black Hawk area was considered to be the richest square mile on earth. Back then, the town of Black Hawk wasn't known for gambling, but was still a tourist destination for those traveling through the area.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado Man Finds Golden Ticket + Wins Candy Factory

Andrew Maas from Colorado went on the sweetest treasure hunt ever and won a candy factory after finding the golden ticket. This isn't a scene from 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' this is a true, real-life story. Andrew Maas went on David 'Candyman' Klein's treasure hunt, along with over 30,000 others to win a candy factory in Florida and he won.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Fritzler Farm Announces 9/11 Design for Corn Maze to Honor Fallen

A sure sign that the fall season is here is when you hear that Fritzler Farm Park has announced their corn maze design for the year. This year's patriotic design is to honor the Tunnel to Tower Foundation, an organization that, thus far, has provided 450 mortgage-free homes to first responders, veterans, and their families with financial hardships, in addition to raising over $250 million; it's an organization close to Fritzler Farm Park's owner, Glen Fritzler.
AGRICULTURE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy