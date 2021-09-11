NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Pursua...

Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, B&B Self Storage located at 810 N. Cresson Hwy (171), Cresson, Texas 76035 will have a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.. Sign in at the office. Please arrive 10-15 minutes early to register. Property will be sold by the unit to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be temporarily required. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of the following tenants, with a brief description of contents in each space. Johnathan Florez unknown contents 10x10 unit. Ahmed Gassa Books, boxes, reading material 10x10 unit. Hannah Harp Household items, furniture 10x10 unit. Cameron Wells Unknown contents 10x10 unit.