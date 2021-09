Chelsea is just four games into its 2021/22 campaign. The Blues have begun the season with a UEFA Super League trophy and seven points from three consecutive games, a solid start on all accounts. The addition of just two players this summer, Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, will help Thomas Tuchel form his ideal starting XI for the biggest matches. We’ve likely seen the best version of this side (minus a swap at left wingback, perhaps) against Liverpool as it relates to personnel—although the performance was something to be proud of, as well.

UEFA ・ 10 DAYS AGO