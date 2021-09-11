CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The ‘crawl’ fed our need for constant news on 9/11. It never went away.

By Paul Farhi
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

The shock and panic of Sept. 11, 2001 faded with time. But the crawl endured. Fox News was the first that day. Some 50 minutes after the first tower collapsed, it cranked up a whizzing scroll of text across the bottom of the screen, summarizing the horror of the morning for those still catching up: “A day of terror in the United States . . . it began. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York . . . WTC towers collapsed . . . Manhattan is sealed off . . .”

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediaite.com

Fox News’ Will Cain Goes After CNN Medical Analyst as ‘One of the Most Dangerous People’ on TV

Fox News’ Will Cain went on the attack against someone he deemed “one of the most dangerous people” on TV speaking about vaccines… CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen. During a segment Friday on the new vaccine mandates announced by President Joe Biden, Rachel Campos-Duffy (who said he “declared war on freedom” with the announcement) brought up Thursday night comments from Wen on CNN saying the president’s plan for mandates doesn’t go far enough.
HEALTH
Mother Jones

9/11: When Pop Culture Went Into Patriotic Overdrive

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Within weeks, maybe even days, following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the entertainment industry mobilized to show that it too was outraged by what happened. As the 1984 Lee Greenwood song that spiked to the top of the charts after 9/11 so memorably put it, they wanted to show they were each “proud to be an American.” The Disney Channel aired red, white, and blue-tinged spots with its biggest stars, the music industry rewarded artists for extremely patriotic songs, and the process of torturing of suspected terrorists became a television show and thus normalized.
MUSIC
Free Lance-Star

EDITORIAL: We will never forget the horror of 9/11

IT WAS A beautiful late-summer Tuesday morning that felt like fall here in Virginia. Mild temperatures, blue skies, low humidity—a day to savor being alive. The first inkling that Sept. 11, 2001, would turn into a nightmare came when morning TV network programming was interrupted by a bulletin: a plane had flown into one of the World Trade Center towers in Manhattan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
WashingtonExaminer

New York Times quietly deletes claim Hunter Biden laptop story was 'unsubstantiated'

The New York Times quietly deleted its assertion that an October article from the New York Post about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter was “unsubstantiated.” In the reworked report, the outlet reported on a Federal Election Commission decision that dismissed a Republican complaint arguing Twitter violated election laws by blocking users from sharing the story during the heat of the 2020 election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Hilarious ‘self-own’ Tucker Carlson graphic goes viral

It looked as though Fox’s Tucker Carlson was being trolled by his own show when a caption popped up briefly while he was onscreen, seemingly describing the TV host as “dangerous”.Carlson’s head and shoulders filled the screen while he spoke to the camera, and the chyron running along the bottom of the screen read: “This man is a danger to the country,” followed by Tucker Carlson Tonight.Presumably, the caption was intended to refer to General Mark Milley, as Carlson was devoting the segment of his show to slamming the Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Gen Milley reportedly...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Anchor Walks Out After Restaurant Requests Photo ID With Vaccine Card

Fox News host Bill Hemmer said Monday that he had walked out of a restaurant in New York City after employees asked to see a photo ID along with his COVID-19 vaccination card. “I popped into a restaurant three weeks ago,” he said during a segment on the city requiring proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, including dining. “I said, ‘I don’t have my vaccination card, but I do have an app,’ so I downloaded that and I showed it to them. And they said, ‘Sir, can we see something with your name on it?’”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Fox News#Cnn#Remembering 9 11#Msnbc#The World Trade Center#Cbs#Twitter#European Union#Boeing#Feud#Trump Adm#Parmesan#The New York Times#The Associated Press#Georgetown University
Washington Times

America will never forget 9/11

The front pages of newspapers immediately following 9/11 were terse and straightforward: “Our nation saw evil,” said the Detroit Press. “Act of War,” noted the Boston Globe. “Infamy,” said The Washington Times. As the first few anniversaries of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks passed, news organizations appeared reluctant to air...
U.S. POLITICS
nsjonline.com

MATTHEWS: On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a reminder that the pain never really goes away

They say that time heals all wounds. While I’ve found that to be a true statement, the scars remain. The pain, too, never really goes away. On the issue of 9/11, that is definitely true for millions of Americans, undoubtedly for the survivors of the terrorist attacks and the family members of the victims who lost their lives on a warm summer morning 20 years ago — a horrific day that will be etched into people’s minds for decades to come.
MATTHEWS, NC
Columbian

Survivors: 9/11 ‘never goes away’

NEW YORK — Trapped deep in the wreckage of the World Trade Center, Will Jimeno lived through the unthinkable. Twenty years later, he’s still living with it. The injuries ended his police career. He has post-traumatic stress disorder. He keeps shelves of mementoes, including a cross and miniature twin towers fashioned from trade center steel. He was portrayed in a movie and wrote two books about enduring the ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Airbus
Forward

The 9/11 story I never got to write

This is an adaptation of Looking Forward, a weekly email from our editor-in-chief sent on Friday afternoons. Sign up here to get the Forward’s free newsletters delivered to your inbox. This is the 9/11 story I never got to write. It happened at Chelsea Piers, three miles from ground zero....
POLITICS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RUSS LATINO: Never forget lessons of 9/11

Lt. Col. Jerry Don Dickerson was at work inside the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, when an American Airlines plane carrying his childhood friend Joe Ferguson crashed into the side of the building. Both men grew up in the small Mississippi town of Durant. Linked in life, they would forever...
POLITICS
KRDO News Channel 13

Conservative radio host who swore off Covid-19 vaccine dies after contracting virus, co-host says

By Melissa Alonso, CNN     (CNN) -- Conservative radio host Pastor Robert "Bob" Enyart, who swore off Covid-19 vaccines, has died from complications due to the virus, his co-host announced on social media Monday. "It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with The post Conservative radio host who swore off Covid-19 vaccine dies after contracting virus, co-host says appeared first on KRDO.
ARVADA, CO
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy