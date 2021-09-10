40 Old-Fashioned Recipes for Southern Food

Over the course of the last decade I have lived here in Southern Idaho, I have driven through Shoshone dozens of times. Out of all those times, the only instances where I stopped in Shoshone I can count on one hand: to play at The Drops, to get ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar, and when my pregnant sister got car sick and we pulled over on the main street. Otherwise, we just drive through Shoshone on our way to other locations like Magic Reservoir, Hayspur, or Sun Valley and beyond.

SHOSHONE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO