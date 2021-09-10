CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Old-Fashioned Recipes for Southern Food

By Carrie Madormo, RN
tasteofhome.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom ham balls to buttermilk biscuits, these southern food recipes will surprise and delight you!. I didn’t see my son, Lance Corporal Eric Harris, for more than two years after he enlisted in the Marines after high school. And when I first saw him at the airport last fall, I just grabbed hold of him and busted out crying. Back home, the first thing he ate was two bowls of my easy banana pudding recipe. He’s a true Southern boy! It’s a dessert, but you can have it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. —Stephanie Harris, Montpelier, Virginia.

