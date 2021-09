Dana C. Fear’s jewelry might be the most beautiful thing to ever happen to your anxiety. Dana C. Fear has a name that sounds like a sentence. “I’ve just realized that in the last couple of years, ‘Oh! my name is a sentence,’ she says. “Maybe it’s because I’m a bit of an over-thinker, but what I realized too is, it’s not just my name, it’s like a personal philosophy. To see fear is a step in overcoming it.”