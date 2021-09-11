Autumn Style, Head to Toe

Over the past few decades, we’ve written about Crooked Tree Breadworks more than a half-dozen times. We’ve waxed poetic about their Cheddar Scallion Scone (and White Chocolate Cherry Scone and Cinnamon Raisin Scone and Currant-Orange), the just-right tang of its sourdough loaves, the melty-biting bliss of its parmesan-pepper roll. And you can’t blame us; every one of bread-master Greg Carpenter’s high-carb creations is 100 percent worthy of the press it’s received. But this month, as this seminal Petoskey bakery turns 25 years old, it occurred to us that one item we’ve not heralded as much as deserved is its Addictive Granola. Though we could hardly describe it better than Crooked Tree already has, this grown-up granola is like no other granola you’ve ever tasted. Sure, there’s oats, toasted nuts, dried cherries and raisins, local maple syrup and honey — all standard stuff. But somehow, by Carpenter’s deft invention, it is richer, sweeter, crunchier, and chewier than any attempt you’ll make to recreate it at home. We know because we’ve tried. Multiple times. Save yourself the effort and celebrate all that Gregory has created for the community by treating yourself to a pound of the stuff. It has a shelf life of three months; you’ll likely devour it in three days. $19.95. Find it at many area markets, the Crooked Tree Bakery inside Petoskey’s Clock Tower Plaza at 2264 M-119, or via www.breadworks.com.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO