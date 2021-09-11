CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Harbor Bow Wow, Balloons, and Color Run Sept. 17-19

By Lynda Wheatley
northernexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the nation’s best balloon pilots will converge at the Balloons Over Bay Harbor week Sept. 17–19 for a number of daytime flights and on-the-ground “night glows.” But not all of the action involves hot air. There’ll also be a 3k Autumn Glory Color Run & Walk ($20) starting at 10am Saturday on Main Street in the Village at Bay Harbor and following a colorful route under the rising balloons to East Park and back. Back at the village, family fun activities (food and street vendors, face painting, and more) await as more hot air balloons launch from the Marina Lawn. That’s where you’ll want to be to watch (or join) the 1pm Bay Harbor Bow Wow, where pets will walk the red carpet to win prizes in weight class, best costume, best owner/dog look-alike, and best dog jump. Registration is $20 before the event and $25 the day of the event. Register on bayharbor.com/events or on Bay Harbor, Michigan Facebook page.

