Traverse City, MI

Picking the brains of Middle East experts here in TC

By Lynda Wheatley
northernexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know what never goes out of style? Getting an inside perspective on major world events from intelligent people who were there when they happened. Thanks to the International Affairs Forum at Northwestern Michigan College, anyone interested in getting granular with the wars, women, and struggles of the Middle East can attend the Sept. 16 event to hear from Arwa Damon, a senior international correspondent for CNN and award-winning journalist who has reported from Baghdad (covering a number of landmark stories from Iraq including the deadly battle for Fallujah, the trial and execution of Saddam Hussein and the country's first national elections following the toppling of the Ba'ath regime), Syria, Benghazi, and Mozul, as well as North Africa, Antarctica, and other far-flung locales. The in-person ($15, at the Milliken Auditorium in NMC’s Dennos Museum Center)and livestream event (by donation) starts at 6pm Sept. 16; Arwa Damon will attend remotely from Istanbul. Register at tciaf.com.

www.northernexpress.com

