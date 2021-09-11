CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Day Of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After The 9/11 Attacks

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years to the day after a pair of hijacked airliners destroyed the World Trade Center towers, another plane punched a gaping hole in the Pentagon and a fourth passenger jet crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers sought to regain control from hijackers, Americans across the country reflected on the events that forever changed their country.

Saturday - Watch Live: A Day of Remembrances And Reflection: 20 Years After 9/11

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the nation pauses to remember. Ceremonies take place at memorials in New York City; Shanksville, Pa.; and at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. President Biden travels to all three sites today to pay respects. And former president George W. Bush speaks at the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania. The ceremony in New York City begins at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Pennsylvania State
