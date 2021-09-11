CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pippu: Bauble Quest gameplay

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Chequered Ink put Pippu: Bauble Quest on Switch, and we now have gameplay a few days later. The platforming adventure came to the system last Friday. Check out some information about Pippu: Bauble Quest with the following overview:. Pippu is a heroic little creature from the world of...

nintendoeverything.com

nintendoeverything.com

Rustler Switch gameplay

Rustler, the classic GTA-inspired medieval game from publisher Modus Games and developer Jutsu Games, has received new gameplay showing the title on Switch. It just released on various platforms this week. Here’s some information about the game:. Classic GTA-gameplay gets a medieval makeover. The Great Tournament is offering the hand...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse gameplay

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse, an 8-bit platform adventure, has received the gameplay. Eastasiasoft and Galope brought the game to Switch this week. Take the role young summoner apprentice Ravva as she calls upon her 4 unique companions in a desperate struggle against the Cyclops Lord! After Ravva’s mother is suddenly stripped of her summoning powers and inflicted with a terrible curse, Ravva is faced with the perilous task of saving her and restoring peace to their homeland. Traverse dark forests, desolate wastelands and spooky castle halls, using the talents of your unusual minions to cast elemental spells and clear away obstacles. Merciless enemies under the Cyclops Lord’s command will try to stop little Ravva at every turn, but with enough wit and determination, she will prevail!
VIDEO GAMES
interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: The Music of Gareth Coker

Composer Gareth Coker has written acclaimed videogame scores for Ori and the Blind Forest, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and many more. On Gameplay this week, we’ll talk with Gareth and hear his music performed by ensembles ranging from small chamber groups to a huge 93-pc orchestra!. Join us for this adventure...
MUSIC
nintendoeverything.com

Astroneer official Switch gameplay video

Astroneer was officially confirmed for Switch a few weeks ago. While we did receive a trailer at the time, System Era Softworks actually came out with another video focusing on gameplay that flew under the radar. In case you missed it, here’s an overview for Astroneer with additional details:. Explore...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Golf Club: Wasteland gameplay

Golf Club: Wasteland just landed on Switch this week, and we now have a proper look at the title with fresh gameplay. Publisher Untold Tales and developer Demagog Studio put out the release on Friday. Learn more about Golf Club: Wasteland with the following overview:. Urban Wasteland Adventure Golf. The...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Apple Knight gameplay

We recently heard that Apple Knight is incoming for Switch, and new gameplay has now come in. The title will be ready to go later this week – specifically September 9. Apple Knight is a beautiful action platformer RPG for all ages. Explore vast levels filled with secrets, quests and loot. Defeat tough bosses. Fight wizards, knights, and monsters – or use traps to take them out from a safe distance!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch gameplay

If you’ve been wondering how Sonic Colors: Ultimate holds up on Switch from a gameplay perspective, we’ve got you covered. We have an early look at the title and recorded a bunch of footage from the final product. SEGA has put out plenty of trailers and screenshots from Sonic Colors:...
VIDEO GAMES
theplaidhorse.com

Arcade Slots Gameplay

If you grew up playing arcade games at pubs and restaurants, you’d certainly love to see them at casinos. The good news is that these new online slots games are very much available at online casinos. So you will be able to relive your childhood memories as you wager on these arcade slots and also stand a chance to win money.
GAMBLING
nintendoeverything.com

Apsulov: End of Gods gameplay

We now have gameplay from the Switch version of Apsulov: End of Gods, Digerati and Angry Demon Studio’s future Viking horror and sci-fi adventure title. Learn more about the game with the following overview:. Apsulov: End of Gods is a future Viking horror and sci-fi adventure unlike any other. The...
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Indigo 7 Quest for love Review

All You Need Is Love (And The Right Color) HIGH It’s another addictive puzzle game that I can’t stop playing!. LOW It’s another addictive puzzle game that I can’t stop playing. WTF Don’t you hate it when evil forces ruin a perfect beach day?. Late last year, I reviewed Puyo...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

The Magister gameplay

The Magister made it to Switch this week following its original announcement last October, and we now have gameplay. The title officially released on September 2. Check out the following overview for The Magister, a murder-mystery card-battler RPG:. Build and customise your deck to fight in battles, or use ‘Tactical...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sub Quests - Cyslodia

All the side missions in Cyslodia are listed below. Some quests only become available once you've reached a specific point in the story, so multiple trips to the realm are needed to complete everything. Rewards: Orange Gel (x2), 800 Gald, 170 SP. This is one of the quests to unlock...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

In Sound Mind gameplay trailer

Publisher Modus Games and developer We Create Stuff are back with a new gameplay trailer for In Sound Mind, their first-person psychological horror experience that was announced for Switch back in February. The video walks players through many of the puzzles and environments they’ll encounter as they dive into the psyches of varied individuals.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Tales of Arise Side Quests guide: how to complete every quest

Tales of Arise is looking to be one of the best RPGs of the year, as well as one of the best entries in the franchise. And as with any good RPG, there are plenty of optional sidequests to take on. Most of the game's sidequests are easily found, labeled...
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

eFootball gameplay has leaked online

A new, unlisted, video from GREAT GAME TV CHANNEL debuts the first full match of gameplay from Konami’s upcoming free-to-play football game, eFootball. The video, which shows a friendly match between Manchester United and Arsenal, has already been discovered by PES franchise fans and a lot of people aren’t happy.
VIDEO GAMES
jumpdashroll.com

God of War Ragnarok Gameplay Revealed

God of War Ragnarok was given a significant amount of airtime during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 stream on Thursday. The sequel to 2018’s acclaimed God of War reboot / sequel, the presentation featured plenty of gameplay from the highly anticipated PlayStation exclusive. Ragnarok will pick up “a few years after”...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Gameplay Trailer Revealed

A brand-new Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay trailer has just debuted at the PlayStation Showcase stream, with the new footage showing players what to expect of this brand-new title. Check it out below. From legendary creator Shinji Mikami, Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action horror game that takes place in the eponymous Japanese...
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Maneater: Truth Quest

While Tripwire Interactive made the news recently over some controversy, they also recently released the highly anticipated DLC for their ShaRkPG, Maneater. Maneater: Truth Quest continues right where the base game left off, adding new content and a conspiracy theory plot line to pursue. Is it worth diving back into uncharted waters for more?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Deathloop on New Story Trailer With Gameplay

Another trailer for Deathloop was presented at the PlayStation Showcase. This time the game's story was presented with a bit of gameplay to boot. Today's PlayStation Showcase is packed with new footage from upcoming releases. One of them was a new trailer for Deathloop, which offers a closer look at the story and shows some gameplay from Arkane Studio's upcoming title. You can check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES

