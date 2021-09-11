Pippu: Bauble Quest gameplay

Ravva and the Cyclops Curse, an 8-bit platform adventure, has received the gameplay. Eastasiasoft and Galope brought the game to Switch this week. Take the role young summoner apprentice Ravva as she calls upon her 4 unique companions in a desperate struggle against the Cyclops Lord! After Ravva’s mother is suddenly stripped of her summoning powers and inflicted with a terrible curse, Ravva is faced with the perilous task of saving her and restoring peace to their homeland. Traverse dark forests, desolate wastelands and spooky castle halls, using the talents of your unusual minions to cast elemental spells and clear away obstacles. Merciless enemies under the Cyclops Lord’s command will try to stop little Ravva at every turn, but with enough wit and determination, she will prevail!

