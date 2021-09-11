CALIFIORNIA GOVERNOR’S OFFICE LAUNCHES 9/11 DAY OF SERVICE
Sign up for #CaliforniansForAll to serve and volunteer in your community. September 11, 2021 (Sacramento) – The 20th anniversary of September 11th - an important time for us to reflect, says Josh Fryday, Chief Services Officer for Governor Gavin Newsom. Fryday is heading up a statewide day of service for Californians to volunteer, a model backed by the Legislature and Governor as a model to build back trust and create a culture of service for our communities.www.eastcountymagazine.org
