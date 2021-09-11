CALIFIORNIA GOVERNOR’S OFFICE LAUNCHES 9/11 DAY OF SERVICE

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The ongoing pandemic was top of mind for Californians who voted to keep Gavin Newsom as governor, exit polls found. The recall effort gained steam at the height of Newsom’s most restrictive stay-at-home orders early on during the COVID-19 crisis – particularly when the governor was seen dining at a swanky Napa Valley restaurant against his own advice. And the candidates vying to replace Newsom campaigned on a laundry list of grievances including the state’s homeless crisis, poorly-performing schools, and businesses leaving California. (credit: CBS News) But CBS News exit polls found that the coronavirus crisis was the most...

