CALIFIORNIA GOVERNOR’S OFFICE LAUNCHES 9/11 DAY OF SERVICE

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for #CaliforniansForAll to serve and volunteer in your community. September 11, 2021 (Sacramento) – The 20th anniversary of September 11th - an important time for us to reflect, says Josh Fryday, Chief Services Officer for Governor Gavin Newsom. Fryday is heading up a statewide day of service for Californians to volunteer, a model backed by the Legislature and Governor as a model to build back trust and create a culture of service for our communities.

9/11 Day of Service

Gavin Newsom
DECISION TIME: THREE WAYS THE CALIFORNIA RECALL ELECTION COULD GO

Photo: Gov. Gavin Newsom supporters hold up signs urging voters to vote “no” on the recall during a campaign event at the IBEW-NECA training center in San Leandro on Sept. 8, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters. CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Newsom recall

September 14, 2021 (San Diego) – Major networks including CNN, CBS and NBC have called California’s gubernatorial recall election, with voters statewide resoundingly rejecting efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. As of 8:30 p.m., the recall is failing by a 67.8% “no” to 32.1% “yes” margin with more than half of all votes tallied.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Exit Polls: Ongoing Pandemic Most Important Issue For California Recall Voters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The ongoing pandemic was top of mind for Californians who voted to keep Gavin Newsom as governor, exit polls found. The recall effort gained steam at the height of Newsom’s most restrictive stay-at-home orders early on during the COVID-19 crisis – particularly when the governor was seen dining at a swanky Napa Valley restaurant against his own advice. And the candidates vying to replace Newsom campaigned on a laundry list of grievances including the state’s homeless crisis, poorly-performing schools, and businesses leaving California. (credit: CBS News) But CBS News exit polls found that the coronavirus crisis was the most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Governor Kelly Proclaims September 11 as Service and Remembrance Day

In honor of the women and men who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor Laura Kelly issued a proclamation recognizing today as Service and Remembrance Day in Kansas. “Today marks the 20th anniversary of this horrific tragedy that took the lives of so many...
POLITICS
Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to Award $1 Million to Bolster Pretrial Services

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services has released a Notice of Funding Availability for the Pretrial Services Grant Program. The office will distribute more than $1 million for FY 2022 on a competitive basis to local courts and government agencies to establish or improve pretrial service programs. Including this […] The post Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to Award $1 Million to Bolster Pretrial Services appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NEWSOM WINS BIG: RECALL FAILING BY 2 TO 1 MARGIN

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Joe Biden Says Gavin Newsom’s Recall Victory Affirms Covid-19 Strategy, Vaccine Requirements

President Joe Biden sees Governor Gavin Newsom’s resounding win in California’s recall as an affirmation of robust Covid-19 protocols, including vaccine requirements and school safety measures. The White House released a statement from Biden on Wednesday in which he said that the vote was “a resounding win for the approach that he and I share to beating the pandemic: strong vaccine requirements, strong steps to reopen schools safely, and strong plans to distribute real medicines—not fake treatments—to help those who get sick. The fact that voters in both traditionally Democratic and traditionally Republican parts of the state rejected the recall shows...
PUBLIC HEALTH
California’s recall election makes it abundantly clear: Trump is lying about election fraud

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s landslide victory in Tuesday’s recall election was unsurprising to anyone with a cursory knowledge of the state’s voting habits. The preliminary results also starkly rebuke former president Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated pre-election charge that the vote was rigged. Trump, as usual, provides no evidence that anything was...
CALIFORNIA STATE

