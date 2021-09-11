CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

9/11 Day of Service

eastcountymagazine.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for #CaliforniansForAll to serve and volunteer in your community. September 11, 2021 (Sacramento) – The 20th anniversary of September 11th - an important time for us to reflect, says Josh Fryday, Chief Services Officer for Governor Gavin Newsom. Fryday is heading up a statewide day of service for Californians to volunteer, a model backed by the Legislature and Governor as a model to build back trust and create a culture of service for our communities.

www.eastcountymagazine.org

Comments / 0

Related
eastcountymagazine.org

San Diego Association of Black Journalists

Online discussion hopes to decrease vaccine hesitancy in local Black community. Source: San Diego Association of Black Journalists. On the heels of the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors declaring misinformation as a public health crisis, the San Diego Association of Black Journalists (SDABJ) will host a thoughtful virtual discussion on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to debunk myths about the coronavirus, and discuss vaccine hesitancy in the San Diego Black community. A panel of five distinguished Black doctors from the San Diego community will lend their expertise on these topics and answer any questions or concerns the community has about the coronavirus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Newsom recall

September 14, 2021 (San Diego) – Major networks including CNN, CBS and NBC have called California’s gubernatorial recall election, with voters statewide resoundingly rejecting efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. As of 8:30 p.m., the recall is failing by a 67.8% “no” to 32.1% “yes” margin with more than half of all votes tallied.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TUESDAY IS THE LAST DAY TO VOTE

September 14, 2021 (San Diego) - Tuesday, Sept. 14 is the deadline to cast your ballot in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election. You can do so now at one of 221 voting locations around the county or the Registrar’s office until 8 p.m. If you’re still holding onto your mail...
SAN DIEGO, CA
abc7amarillo.com

Twentieth memorial service for 9/11

It’s a day not soon forgotten even 20 years later. Remembering those who gave their lives protecting and saving as many lives as they could on 9/11 and honoring those who still serve and protect us today. "We can’t ever forget the sacrifice people made who were responding to those...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
fox4news.com

Multi-faith coalition holds day of service ahead of 9/11 anniversary

FORT WORTH, Texas - A multi-faith coalition is joining forces to care for Afghani refugees as part of a day of service ahead of Saturday’s 9/11 anniversary. The Islamic Association of Fort Worth, Northwood Church and Temple Shalom are gathering care packages for those sheltering in the U.S. It's part...
FORT WORTH, TX
WLUC

United Way of Marquette County hosts 9/11 Day of Service

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - United Way of Marquette County is giving back to veterans in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack and the many lives lost. Volunteers from Marquette area businesses gathered to put together care kits for veterans Friday afternoon. Items in the kits included soap, toothbrushes, small food items, and a handwritten ‘thank you’ note.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WCTV

Leon County holds annual day of remembrance and service for 9/11

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 Leon County employees are giving back to the community in honor of 9/11 victims. On Thursday, they cleaned, repaired and beautified nearly 40 homes in the Frontier Estates neighborhood as part of the county’s 10th annual Day of Remembrance and Service for 9/11.
LEON COUNTY, FL
San Pete Messenger

Sanpete planning Day of Service and other events on 9/11 anniversary

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sanpete County is joining with the rest of the nation this Saturday to serve their community. According to Manti Stake President Mark Olson, people from all faiths are being invited to meet at their local city halls this Saturday at 8:45 a.m. to take part in a community cleanup project. All the cities in Sanpete County will be participating and each city has been assigned a section of U.S. 89 or another area to clean up.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Gavin Newsom#9 11#Legislature#Time For Us#Californians
thecamarilloacorn.com

EDITORIAL: 9/11 anniversary one of solemnity and service

Tomorrow morning as the sun rises and signals a new day, Ventura County firefighters will stand outside the department’s 32 stations to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In full-dress uniforms with fire engines parked outside, the men and women who serve our community will begin...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
WJON

Volunteer Groups Honoring 9/11 Anniversary With Day of Service

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota seniors can show their respect and support for first responders in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend. All three AmeriCorps Seniors groups including the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Foster Grandparents, and Senior Companions are partnering for a day of service.
ADVOCACY
Hartselle Enquirer

HIS students participate in 9/11 service project

As part of the school’s Character Curriculum, students at Hartselle Intermediate School are remembering the events of 9/11 by participating in a service project to help those affected by recent natural disasters. “In our Tiger Way Pledge, recited by students and teachers each morning, one of our statements is, ‘We...
HARTSELLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
eastcountymagazine.org

Larry Elder

September 14, 2021 (San Diego) – Major networks including CNN, CBS and NBC have called California’s gubernatorial recall election, with voters statewide resoundingly rejecting efforts to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. As of 8:30 p.m., the recall is failing by a 67.8% “no” to 32.1% “yes” margin with more than half of all votes tallied.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times News

Nesquehoning VFW 9/11 service: ‘Americans came together that day’

Military veterans and first responders joined for a Sept. 11 memorial service Saturday in Nesquehoning on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The hourlong program was hosted by the Nesquehoning VFW Post and conducted in front of the post home. An enormous American flag hung between the ladders aerial trucks from the Nesquehoning and Lansford Fire Departments.
NESQUEHONING, PA
eastcountymagazine.org

DECISION TIME: THREE WAYS THE CALIFORNIA RECALL ELECTION COULD GO

Photo: Gov. Gavin Newsom supporters hold up signs urging voters to vote “no” on the recall during a campaign event at the IBEW-NECA training center in San Leandro on Sept. 8, 2021. Photo by Anne Wernikoff, CalMatters. CalMatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Why Latinos are eager to recall Gavin Newsom

Latinos who gathered on Saturday in Los Angeles, California, for a rally in support of the recall of California Governor Gavin Newsom told Fox News which issues matter most to them. Many in the group felt misunderstood by Newsom. "He talks about how he loves the Latino community, wants to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy