9/11 Day of Service

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sanpete County is joining with the rest of the nation this Saturday to serve their community. According to Manti Stake President Mark Olson, people from all faiths are being invited to meet at their local city halls this Saturday at 8:45 a.m. to take part in a community cleanup project. All the cities in Sanpete County will be participating and each city has been assigned a section of U.S. 89 or another area to clean up.

SANPETE COUNTY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO