Our client, a Sixth Form College with outstanding examination results, is looking for Trainee Teachers or Teaching Assistants to join their staff.

Trainee Teacher or Teaching Assistant

£16,084 - £17,142 (pro rata)

Part-Time (Term Time only)

Fixed Term, 2-year Contract

Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40

Our client is looking for enthusiastic Teaching Assistants or Trainee Teachers to work in a range of areas within the college. Initially you will provide support in the Study Centre and for the Media department.

About the Role:

Under the direction of the Head of Section, you will be responsible for providing teaching assistance, (individually and as part of a team) and for supporting students to reach their full potential in their learning environment.

Qualifications or Skills of the Ideal Trainee Teacher:

Our client is looking for Teaching Assistants to work in a range of areas within the college. Candidates should hold good qualifications in the subject area they are applying for, which could be a degree or a professional qualification to at least level 4.

Suitable candidates without previous teaching experience will be considered. The successful candidate will be required to undertake appropriate training in relation to the post, including an NVQ3 in Teaching Assistants (unless already awarded).

It would be beneficial if you were a qualified First Aider (or willing to undertake training in this field).

IT skills and some experience of keeping relevant records and using administrative systems would be advantageous.

As a Teaching Assistant your Primary Duties will include:

To work inside or outside of the classroom to assist specific groups of students in order to enable them to gain maximum benefit from the main programme of study.

To work in the Study Centre or the ‘monitored study’ provision.

To provide one-to-one support in the breakout areas with students.

To work with specific students as required, including students with additional needs.

Actively assisting teaching staff in the planning and delivery of educational work programmes.

To act as cover supervisors in the absence of teaching staff.

To carry out staff presence during break times and lunch breaks.

To perform administrative duties relating to their area of responsibility.

Please note: The successful candidates will be required to obtain an enhanced DBS certificate and our client reserves the right to interview early if a suitable candidate applies.

How to apply for the Teaching Assistant role:

If you have the skills and experience required for this teaching position in Bexhill on Sea, click “apply” today and check your inbox for an email providing more information on how to tailor your application or provide any other supporting documents.

You must be eligible to work in the UK.

Other suitable skills and experience includes: Classroom Assistant, Teaching Support, Classroom Support, Junior Teacher, NQT, Teacher Training, Teacher of Media, Teaching jobs in Bexhill on Sea, Teaching roles in East Sussex, Education, Care Assistant, Extended Care Assistant, Early Years Teacher, Nursery Teacher, Educational Administrative Assistant.