CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Trainee Teacher

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZoRu_0bt70DKT00

Our client, a Sixth Form College with outstanding examination results, is looking for Trainee Teachers or Teaching Assistants to join their staff.

Trainee Teacher or Teaching Assistant

£16,084 - £17,142 (pro rata)

Part-Time (Term Time only)

Fixed Term, 2-year Contract

Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40

Our client is looking for enthusiastic Teaching Assistants or Trainee Teachers to work in a range of areas within the college. Initially you will provide support in the Study Centre and for the Media department.

About the Role:

Under the direction of the Head of Section, you will be responsible for providing teaching assistance, (individually and as part of a team) and for supporting students to reach their full potential in their learning environment.

Qualifications or Skills of the Ideal Trainee Teacher:

Our client is looking for Teaching Assistants to work in a range of areas within the college. Candidates should hold good qualifications in the subject area they are applying for, which could be a degree or a professional qualification to at least level 4.

Suitable candidates without previous teaching experience will be considered. The successful candidate will be required to undertake appropriate training in relation to the post, including an NVQ3 in Teaching Assistants (unless already awarded).

  • It would be beneficial if you were a qualified First Aider (or willing to undertake training in this field).
  • IT skills and some experience of keeping relevant records and using administrative systems would be advantageous.

As a Teaching Assistant your Primary Duties will include:

  • To work inside or outside of the classroom to assist specific groups of students in order to enable them to gain maximum benefit from the main programme of study.
  • To work in the Study Centre or the ‘monitored study’ provision.
  • To provide one-to-one support in the breakout areas with students.
  • To work with specific students as required, including students with additional needs.
  • Actively assisting teaching staff in the planning and delivery of educational work programmes.
  • To act as cover supervisors in the absence of teaching staff.
  • To carry out staff presence during break times and lunch breaks.
  • To perform administrative duties relating to their area of responsibility.

Please note: The successful candidates will be required to obtain an enhanced DBS certificate and our client reserves the right to interview early if a suitable candidate applies.

How to apply for the Teaching Assistant role:

If you have the skills and experience required for this teaching position in Bexhill on Sea, click “apply” today and check your inbox for an email providing more information on how to tailor your application or provide any other supporting documents.

You must be eligible to work in the UK.

Other suitable skills and experience includes: Classroom Assistant, Teaching Support, Classroom Support, Junior Teacher, NQT, Teacher Training, Teacher of Media, Teaching jobs in Bexhill on Sea, Teaching roles in East Sussex, Education, Care Assistant, Extended Care Assistant, Early Years Teacher, Nursery Teacher, Educational Administrative Assistant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Primary Supply Teachers

We are currently looking for talented primary teachers for regular daily supply work in primary schools across London. **Primary teaching/ daily supply teaching/ full or part time. **London and South East. **September start. **Competitive rates of pay. We are looking for passionate, fully qualified primary teachers to join our team...
EDUCATION
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Teachers weigh in on lessons of the pandemic

Wyoming —There’s no doubt that COVID-19 flipped education on its head, with educators facing many months of countless unanticipated challenges. Despite the many obstacles, teachers have seen some positives shine through in the form of lessons — or gifts — they’ve experienced as a result of being forced to try new things. Here is the first in an occasional SNN series from teachers and other educators sharing their thoughts on what they’ve learned from the pandemic.
WYOMING, MI
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Angelia Reich

Friday's T-Mobile teacher of the day is Angelia Reich. Angelia teaches special education with EPIC Charter Schools. Her nominator says Ms. Reich gives her all to her students, making sure they are all learning and understanding their material. Even when families struggled with online learning she went out of her...
EDUCATION
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Kelly Leiter

Tuesday's T-Mobile teacher of the day is Kelly Leiter. Leiter teaches 10th grade language arts at Moore High School. Kelly's nominator said Kelly has made a huge impact on his education. She also works with students with learning disabilities and makes them feel like any other student.
MOORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trainee#Sixth Form College#The Media Department#First Aider#Primary Duties#Nursery
Kokomo Perspective

JEFF KOVALESKI: Advice from a teacher’s teacher

The best teachers expect more of their students than they believe they can achieve. That’s how Patty Zeck taught science at Northwestern High School before retiring at the end of the 2012-13 school year after 45 years with the district. Zeck required every student in her freshman honors biology class...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Axios

Montessori Primary Lead Teacher

Founded in 1971, Charlotte Montessori School is the oldest Montessori School in Charlotte on the edge of uptown, and we are expanding. We are currently a Montessori Primary trained teacher to lead one of our classrooms. Overview:. Primary Montessori Teacher — Charlotte Montessori School is looking for a full-time Primary...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
dickinsoncountynews.com

Attention retired teachers: IGLRSPA

What does that stand for? Iowa Great Lakes Retired School Personal Association. I know there are many of you in the area, and I am extending an invitation to join the association. IRPSA President George Holland from Dubuque says retired teachers are not just interested in IPERS, Social Security, Medicare...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
TribTown.com

Retired teachers foundation offers grant for teachers

The Indiana Retired Teachers Association Foundation provides a one-time active teacher grant to public school educators. A special project will be submitted on an application for resources, leadership, research or materials used by an active Indiana public school teacher. The application is available online at retiredteachers.org under the Foundation tab....
CHARITIES
killeenisd.org

Region Teacher of the Year Honored

The joke around Cedar Valley Elementary School was how to keep their award-winning fifth-grade teacher humble in the midst of the celebratory sign, banner and gifts. The reality is that everyone knows that James Cook is all about service to students, which is why he is the Region 12 Elementary Teacher of the Year, which a pair of new banners proclaim outside the school and the Killeen ISD Administration Building.
KILLEEN, TX
Club 93.7

Michigan Is Facing A Teacher Shortage

Michigan has been dealing with a teacher shortage for over a decade now and the pandemic just made things worst. Finding qualified staff to come and sit down and deal with your annoying kids is getting harder and harder by the day. A lot of it has to do with pay cuts and the lack of input on current policies. Teachers wanna be more involved in the big decisions in their field, and I for one think teachers should get paid a heck of a lot more money.
MICHIGAN STATE
hccommunityjournal.com

Teacher Feature: Elisabeth Thomas

School: Hal Peterson Middle School. Subject taught: Special education inclusion and English Arts. Years teaching: Eleven years in education, including eight as a teacher and three as an aide. Years at school/district: I began in Kerrville ISD as a Special Ed inclusion aide in 2010 for two years, then came...
KERRVILLE, TX
pilot.com

SCC Increasing Teacher Pipeline

North Carolina education leaders recently signed an agreement to address the critical teacher shortage in the state. President Thomas Stith, of the North Carolina Community College System, and President Peter Hans, of the University of North Carolina System, made a joint announcement of the new Comprehensive Articulation Agreement that will increase opportunities for community college students to transfer to teacher education programs within the UNC System.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
chathamstartribune.com

DPS hindered by teacher shortages

DANVILLE, Va. — On Thursday, Sept. 2, Danville School Board held a regular meeting with a significant focus on lack of elementary level teachers and recent violent events relating to George Washington High School. Principals of every Danville public school gave a report about their respective school’s class size and...
DANVILLE, VA
wtoc.com

Top Teacher: Lauren Sawyer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This school year has been anything but normal, but one Chatham County teacher is glad she gets to see her students face-to-face. A welcome surprise for Lauren Sawyer. She teaches 2nd grade at Marshpoint Elementary School. “It’s been a little bit different, this year. I’m so...
SAVANNAH, GA
kggfradio.com

Nominate a Teacher for Arvest's Teachers Appreciation Campaign

Arvest Bank will honor educators for the sixth consecutive year with its “We Love Teachers” campaign, which will result in 154 teachers receiving a total of $77,000. Awarding 154 $500 gifts to individual teachers is to show Arvest’s appreciation for the work teachers do, especially during a time of exceptional challenges in and out of the classroom.
CHARITIES
cwbradio.com

Loyal Teacher Selected as September Teacher of the Month by Banzai

Loyal School District’s K-12 Financial Literacy Teacher Jessica Zarnke was selected as the September Teacher of the Month by Banzai, an online financial education opportunity for students. Over 80,000 teachers nationwide have integrated Banzai’s award-winning program into their financial literacy curriculum. Mrs. Zarnke has incorporated the Banzai financial education program...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Trainee Legal Recruitment Consultant

Noble Legal are an established high-end Legal Recruitment business. We have a client roster that matches any competitor to include a top tier preferred supplier status with most Magic Circle, Silver Circle, top US and mid-tier firms. We also work with in-house clients and have placed with the likes of PWC, Apple and Oracle.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy