CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BTC On-Chain Analysis: Investors Buy Dip as Supply Shock Intensifies

By Ryan James
beincrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe positions of long-term Bitcoin investors have remained rock solid despite the sharp decline on 7 September. Furthermore, we continue to see a deepening supply shock as the amount of BTC on exchanges steadily decreases. The organic growth of the Bitcoin network is illustrated by the number of addresses holding...

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Asset That Surged More Than 8,600,000% This Year Now Listed on Coinbase

Coinbase is continuing its recent spree of listing new crypto assets by adding support for a popular Dogecoin (DOGE) copycat. The exchange’s newest addition is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme token that aims to be an Ethereum-based alternative to DOGE. The 47th-ranked asset by market cap was trading at $0.00000000008...
STOCKS
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Out Above Descending Resistance Line

On Sept 16, Bitcoin rebounded from a horizontal support level and reached a high of $48,557 before falling slightly. Today, it bounced at the $47,000 minor support area and broke out from a descending resistance line shortly afterwards. BTC resumes ascent. On Sept 13, BTC bounced at the $43,950 support...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Supply Shock#Investors#Covid#Txmctrades#Wclementeiii
beincrypto.com

Can Solana Ecosystem Token Follow SOL’s Lead to New Highs?

Solana (SOL) is following a parabolic ascending support line and reached an all-time high price on Sept 9. Serum (SRM) reached a new all-time high on Sept 11. While it has been decreasing since, it recently bounced at the $10 support area. Chainlink (LINK) is trading above the $24.80 support...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
beincrypto.com

YoBit DeFi Exchange

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a term used to encompass many topics within the blockchain space. DeFi has been described as an ecosystem of apps, protocols, and tools. DeFi can assist people in earning a passive income, hence its appeal. Through DeFi, a person can earn money through staking, becoming a...
MARKETS
u.today

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 15

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Stocks To Buy The Dip On

Join Benzinga's CEO Jason Raznick & ''Hot Stocks'' Luke Jacobi to hear some of the stocks we love & hate. Get The Run Down on the hottest trades and stock ideas! Join the ZingerNation community at Power Hour to learn about hot new trade ideas, stock market news and tips, exclusive interviews and upcoming trends.
STOCKS
CNBC

Santoli’s Wednesday market notes: Investors buy the dip, but the path for September is uncertain

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. The market is making a bid to disturb a couple of persistent patterns that we and many, many others have observed: the "sell the open" intraday weakness and the tendency for the S&P 500 to be weak into the 18th/19th of a month coinciding with options/futures expiration.
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Golden Cross for Bitcoin (BTC) – Continuation of Bull Run or False Signal?

The golden cross is one of the most popular traditional technical indicators that signals the continuation of a long-term bull market. Today, it happens for the first time on the Bitcoin (BTC) chart in 2021. However, historical analysis shows that sometimes the golden cross in the cryptocurrency market has been...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Fidelity Makes Case for Bitcoin ETF With SEC

In a recent presentation for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Fidelity Investments argued the merits of approving its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to filings from the SEC, Fidelity executives including Tom Jessop, president of Fidelity Digital Assets, met with regulatory officials in a video call on September 8. In their presentation, the executives explained why the regulator should approve the proposed product.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Wall Street Banks Are Keen on Crypto — Here’s Why

Recently, institutional crypto adoption has been at the center of discussion. A growing number of public companies, major banks, hedge funds, and wealth managers race to increase their exposure to bitcoin and other digital assets. It seems Wall Street is leading the race. While Bank of America created a new...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2.19% higher at $0.24 over 24 hours leading up to the early hours of Wednesday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 1.56% so far over the last seven days. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE fell 1.64% and 0.68% respectively. Since the...
STOCKS
cryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin tests key level for $40K BTC price dip as altcoins bleed

It’s not looking good for Bitcoin bulls, at least for today, as moving averages slip from view and $40,000 begins to loom large. Bitcoin (BTC) fell further at the start of the new week as a lack of bullish momentum sparked new lows near $44,000. BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp)....
CURRENCIES
beincrypto.com

Ark Invest Fund to Allow Participation in Canadian Bitcoin ETF

Investment management firm Ark Invest is set to launch a fund that will invest in Canadian bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETF), according to an SEC filing. Digital assets fund manager Ark Investment Management is set to launch funds that offer investment in Canadian bitcoin ETF, according to an SEC filing. The application notes that the fund in question may invest in funds listed in Canada, specifically singling out Canadian bitcoin ETFs.
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Switzerland’s Stock Exchange Gets Regulatory Approval to Launch Digital Bourse

Switzerland’s SIX Exchange has won regulatory approval to launch a digital bourse, the first step towards shaping the markets of the future. A recent ruling by FINMA, Switzerland’s market watchdog, has resulted in the granting of two licenses to the firm SIX Digital Exchange, the newly anticipated digital arm of the country’s stock exchange SIX. The licenses will permit SIX Digital Exchange to operate a stock exchange and depository for blockchain-based securities. Such a digital entity can also be referred to as a digital bourse. A bourse is a marketplace for the trade of securities, commodities, derivatives or other financial instruments, and may provide, in this case, a regulated alternative to the largely unregulated crypto exchange space. Binance, the world’s leading crypto exchange, has come under fire recently from authorities in Singapore and South Africa being the most recent, highlighting how the lack of regulation is affecting the operation of exchanges globally.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC in bears at $46,000

Bitcoin price analysis shows that Bitcoin is engulfed in a bearish movement. Strong support is currently found at the $46,000 mark. Strong resistance is currently found at the $47,320 mark. Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is engulfed in a bearish momentum that started with a flash...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy