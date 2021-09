Joleon Lescott has long-term plans to become a sporting director but is excited to offer support to England’s Under-21 players whilst on his own journey of development.The 39-year-old was recently appointed as part of Lee Carsley’s coaching staff with the Young Lions, having left his position as loan manager at Manchester City in the summer.Lescott’s role at the Etihad Stadium was part of a plan to eventually remain in football at boardroom level but the chance to work with the next generation of talent in this country was an opportunity which suited the former defender.Great to have you on board,...

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO