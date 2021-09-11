Aston Villa striker Danny Ings: We're in good shape for Chelsea

Chelsea faces a bogey team of sorts in Aston Villa in a bid to continue its title push after the little dent against Liverpool. Unfortunately, the change of manager last season did not affect the result against Aston Villa positively, drawing the Villains 1-1 under Frank Lampard and then losing 2-1 under Thomas Tuchel on Championship Sunday. The Blues have only played three games so far this season, but there are already some recognizable features about their play, despite many of the preferred XI not being fit yet. Tuchel has deployed a formation and playing style that allows him to switch pieces in and out of the team and still not drop the overall output. Chelsea has retained its defensive solidity from last season, conceding just one big chance in its first two games, though conceding three non-penalty big chances alone in the third game against Liverpool.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO