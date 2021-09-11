CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings: We're in good shape for Chelsea

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa striker Danny Ings says they'll face Chelsea tonight in good shape. Ings feels Villa have a springboard to kick on. Speaking to VillaTV, he said: “I think we've done okay, I think there's been a lot of situations that's made it a little bit more difficult for us; players being out and things like that.

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Covid proof needed for Aston Villa fans at Chelsea

Travelling Villa fans will need to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative Covid-19 test to attend this weekend’s game at Chelsea. Covid passports are not coming into effect until the end of this month, but Chelsea announced at the beginning of the season that they would require proof of vaccination or a negative test for supporters to get into Stamford Bridge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Aston Villa trio set to make return against Chelsea

Aston Villa could be set to welcome three first team players into the squad as they take on Chelsea in the Premier League. The Midlands club are hoping to pull off an upset against Thomas Tuchel's high flying Londoners on Saturday. According to Birmingham Mail, Bertrand Traore and Leon Bailey...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Chelsea

Aston Villa travel to Chelsea in the Premier League this week and they will be looking to pull off an upset away from home. Villa are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Brentford. Meanwhile, the Blues were held to a draw against Liverpool last time...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Two key Aston Villa players to miss Chelsea clash

Aston Villa will be without two key players for this weekend’s game against Chelsea. The two Argentines – Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez – were both involved in their national team’s total farce against Brazil last night. With the game already underway, Brazilian health officials stormed onto the pitch to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ings
Tribal Football

Chelsea legend Terry grateful to Aston Villa

John Terry has thanked Aston Villa for his time at the club. The Chelsea legend recently departed as assistant coach to Dean Smith after three years at Villa Park. "I learned so much from Dean [Smith] and Richard [O'Kelly] and Shakey [Craig Shakespeare] at Villa." He said, speaking to Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Christian Pulisic Delivers Chelsea Injury Blow Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Christian Pulisic suffered an ankle injury while on duty for the USMNT during the international break. The 22-year-old limped off in the 58th minute after an initial challenge from Honduras captain Maynor Figueroa. He continued for a short period but was unable to carry on and was subsequently replaced by Cristian Roldan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

EPL Week 4 Weekend Wagering Windup: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Kicking things off in the Weekend Windup for Week 4, we have title contenders Chelsea on tap, who welcome mid-table upstarts Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge. In a crucial match for both clubs, we take a closer look at the matchup but be sure to check out all the latest odds for this weekend’s EPL agenda on FanDuel Sportsbook!
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribal Football
FanSided

Chelsea Vs Aston Villa: Three players who could make a difference

Chelsea versus Aston Villa is coming up this Saturday and it is great to finally resume Premier League football after two weeks of international break. The Blues who have started the campaign in a quite strong and determined manner will face Villa, who have just managed to get one win in their opening three games. While Chelsea seems like the clear favorites to win, it would not be wise to write off the Lions completely, especially since they won the last tie between the two of them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Three things to look for in Premier League return

Chelsea faces a bogey team of sorts in Aston Villa in a bid to continue its title push after the little dent against Liverpool. Unfortunately, the change of manager last season did not affect the result against Aston Villa positively, drawing the Villains 1-1 under Frank Lampard and then losing 2-1 under Thomas Tuchel on Championship Sunday. The Blues have only played three games so far this season, but there are already some recognizable features about their play, despite many of the preferred XI not being fit yet. Tuchel has deployed a formation and playing style that allows him to switch pieces in and out of the team and still not drop the overall output. Chelsea has retained its defensive solidity from last season, conceding just one big chance in its first two games, though conceding three non-penalty big chances alone in the third game against Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Chelsea's Thiago Silva Available for Aston Villa Clash

Thiago Silva has been cleared and is available to play for Chelsea ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Aston Villa. Silva was set to miss Chelsea's next two fixtures against Aston Villa on Saturday, and then their Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg. This is due to the Brazil FA asking FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension because clubs didn't release their players for the international break, which goes against FIFA's rules.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Smith 'pleased with' Aston Villa performance in defeat at Chelsea

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith defended his players after their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku struck twice, with Mateo Kovacic also scoring for the hosts. But Smith said: "I was pleased with our performance up until the second goal, but we didn't take our chances. That took the wind out of our sails and we allowed a team with the quality they have got to open up the pitch and play keep-ball.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku is 'near enough the complete striker', hails Graeme Souness after his brace in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Aston Villa... as Darren Bent says £98m summer signing was the 'missing piece' for the Blues as they bid for the Premier League title

Graeme Souness has hailed Romelu Lukaku as 'near enough the complete striker' after a virtuoso performance for Chelsea against Aston Villa on Saturday. The Belgian striker scored a fine double in the Blues' 3-0 win against Dean Smith's side, taking his chances clinically. And Souness lavished praise on Lukaku after...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy