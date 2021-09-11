Western Carolina Catamounts vs Oklahoma Sooners 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO