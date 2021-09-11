CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Western Carolina Catamounts vs Oklahoma Sooners 9/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
 6 days ago

The Memorial Stadium will host the Western Carolina Catamounts as they go toe-to-toe against the No.2 Ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. During the opener of the regular college football season, the Western Carolina Catamounts went home defeated by the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 31-28. Quarterback Rogan Wells and running back TJ Jones both managed to throw a single touchdown each in this game.

TOLEDO, OH

