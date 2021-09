The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the FIU Panthers at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is hoping to go into the start of Big 12 conference play against Texas with a perfect 3-0 record. Meanwhile, FIU head coach Butch Jones has the Panthers offense humming, as he tries to revive the program from a tough 2020 season. TTU is finally starting to show the defensive toughness that head coach Matt Wells wanted to establish when he took over the program in 2019. The Panthers are going to put that defense to the test, with dangerous big-play threats in their backfield.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO