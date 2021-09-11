CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodbury County, IA

Saturday News, September 11th

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Historical Society to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks. (Des Moines, IA) — The State Historical Society of Iowa will observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a bell-ringing ceremony outside the State Capitol Saturday. State curator Leo Landis says they will use the five-five-five bell ringing protocol that’s used for firefighters who died in service. Landis says they’ll start with the bell tolling at 7:46 a-m Iowa time – when the first plane crashed into the Word Trade Center North Tower in New York City. There is a public program at 8:45. The State Historical Museum of Iowa has a display that commemorates those who died during the attacks. It will be open from 10 to 11 a-m Saturday so people can see the displays. The September 11th materials will remain on display through the end of the year.

klem1410.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Woodbury County, IA
Government
City
Eagle Grove, IA
Des Moines, IA
Government
City
Lake Park, IA
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Waukee, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Spencer, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Woodbury County, IA
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#County Fairs#Mars#State Historical Society#The State Capitol#American#The Clay County Fair#Grand Meadow#Prestage Foods C E O#Covid#Cy Hawk
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy