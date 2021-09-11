Saturday News, September 11th

State Historical Society to Mark 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks. (Des Moines, IA) — The State Historical Society of Iowa will observe the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with a bell-ringing ceremony outside the State Capitol Saturday. State curator Leo Landis says they will use the five-five-five bell ringing protocol that’s used for firefighters who died in service. Landis says they’ll start with the bell tolling at 7:46 a-m Iowa time – when the first plane crashed into the Word Trade Center North Tower in New York City. There is a public program at 8:45. The State Historical Museum of Iowa has a display that commemorates those who died during the attacks. It will be open from 10 to 11 a-m Saturday so people can see the displays. The September 11th materials will remain on display through the end of the year.