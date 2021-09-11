CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilbourn Reservoir Park Offers Wonderful View

By Cari Taylor-Carlson
Urban Milwaukee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart: At the corner of Bremen St. and Meinecke Ave. There’s a not-to-be-missed view of downtown Milwaukee’s skyline from a point on top of a hill just west of Humboldt Avenue on North Avenue. For many Milwaukeeans this may come as a surprise. You will find this view on top of Kilbourn Reservoir Park which you can access from the imposing steps that lead straight up the hill off North Avenue, or, from a gentle, more manageable trail at the corner of Bremen Street and Meinecke Avenue where this walk starts.

