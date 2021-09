Sonny Colbrelli (Italy) won the men's road race at the European Championships in front of a home crowd, prevailing in a two-up sprint against Remco Evenepoel (Belgium). Though the pre-race favourite lived up to his billing, it was anything but a predictable race. A ferocious start saw multiple breakaways form and re-form before a nine-man group escaped 60km from the finish. Evenepoel attacked this group on the penultimate ascent of the Povo with an acceleration so fierce that only Colbrelli and Benoît Cosnefroy (France) could follow.

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO