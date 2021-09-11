CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Texas Law Sees Abortion Patients Leaving The State

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin (AP) – Abortion clinics in Oklahoma and Kansas report they are seeing a high volume of patients from Texas now that a new state law banning most abortions has gine into effect in Texas. The Biden administration this week sued Texas over the law, arguing it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.” The Justice Department is asking a judge to quickly declare the law invalid, although it is unknown how quickly a court might rule. In the meantime, the Trust Women abortion clinics in Oklahoma and Kansas say at least half their patients at both locations this week were from Texas, and appointments are booked through the end of the month.

