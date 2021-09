Philanthropy New York Welcomes Stephanie Boarden as Chief of Staff. Philanthropy New York is thrilled to welcome Stephanie Boarden as PNY’s new Chief of Staff. In this role, Stephanie will serve as a strategic partner and trusted advisor to the CEO and leadership team as we steward the organization’s journey to live our values. Stephanie will collaborate with the board, staff, and members to align our organizational strategy, implementation, and learning. She brings deep expertise in helping stakeholders craft shared commitments to and accountability for racial equity in organizational culture and practice. And, she comes to this role having already contributed leadership to the PNY community as a faculty member for PNY’s Essential Skills and Strategies for New Program Officers from 2018-2020.

