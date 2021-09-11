The five best and worst Patriots season openers in the Bill Belichick era

Asante Samuel on ESPN's 'First Take' after tweeting that Bill Belichick would be 'just another coach' without Tom Brady': "He [Bill Belichick] hasn't shown that he is a great coach -- to me -- because he had the greatest player of all time... Tom Brady has already shown that he can win wherever he goes. Through adversity, through a pandemic, getting kicked off fields, barely having any practice, I didn't expect him to win the Super Bowl and he won the Super Bowl. Anyone can coach Tom and win a Super Bowl. Now, [Belichick] will have to show -- in my eyes -- in order to be great in my opinion, you have to show you can do that without that person... We're talking about the word 'great' here. I think people use the word great and throw it around like it's just another word. To be great, you have to do some special things. You can't just do it with one situation at one team... I think he would have won one Super Bowl without Tom Brady being there that long, and that's my honest opinion."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO