CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

What’s up with all these organized protests

tigernet.com
 8 days ago

Antimaskers At school board meetings. Who is paying them? Based on this video and others, they behave like a bunch of low-life cretins. I’d agree that elected officials, celebrities. the so-called elite like to have one standard for us and one standard which they live by, a la the Animal Farm.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Nicholas Goldberg: If you don't say what they like, protesters show up at your door. Is that OK?

In the United States, unlike Russia, Hong Kong or Afghanistan, citizens have a right to gather peacefully together to protest and demonstrate. Hundreds of thousands of Americans marched on Washington in 1963 for civil rights. Half a million marched for immigrants' rights in Los Angeles in 2006. Abortion opponents protest at clinics, opponents of mask mandates demonstrate at state capitols, and antiwar protesters wave signs and yell slogans at the Pentagon.
HOMELESS
Washington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Right-Wing Conspiracy Rally Collapses Under Weight of Right-Wing Conspiracies

A rally for supporters of the “Big Lie” is looking like a big flop. Reports from the start of the “Justice for J6” rally Saturday show an event much smaller than the January 6th Capitol insurrection. Video from on-scene reporters appears to show more members of the media in attendance than Trump-supporting protesters. Although Capitol Police expected as many as 1,000 attendees, and organizers obtained permits for a group of 700, the final turnout looks like it will be much lower, according to reports on the ground.
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Free the political prisoners’ and ‘lock her up’: The Justice for J6 rally was many things to many people

The speaker at the podium was coming to the end of a stirring address in which she condemned the media for unfairly maligning the brave few hundred who turned out to rally on Saturday in front of the Capitol building in Washington DC. Today’s protest was not about condoning the violence that occurred in the building behind her on 6 January, but about due process for those who were arrested on that day. They were political prisoners and they must be freed, she said, to roaring cheers. But old habits die hard. Just moments later, at the mention of Nancy...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot
Roger Ebert

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are)

"Civil War (Or,Who Do We Think We Are)" is an account of a country that broke apart and never really got back together. Written and directed by Rachel Boynton ("Our Brand is Crisis"), and shot over a period of years, the film visits northern and southern territories of the United States to tell the tale of the Civil War, the Reconstruction, and their aftermath as they resonate today. It's important here to separate the Civil War from the Reconstruction period. In terms of subject matter, the movie treads familiar ground—the impact of these events on modern life was a constant media topic during the Obama and Trump presidencies. But its thesis that the North won the Civil War and the South won the Reconstruction—via lynching, voter suppression, Jim Crow laws and other forms of disempowerment—will be revelatory to young students, and anyone whose past schooling glossed over or distorted the deeper meaning of those events.
MOVIES
Minnesota Reformer

Standing up to special interests — Opinion

Today, we are at the crossroads. On the one hand, we have the growing threats of climate change, which threatens us with fires, droughts and violent weather. On the other hand, we have a government that is increasingly being captured by special interests, which — as a result of the 2010 Supreme Court decision known […] The post Standing up to special interests — Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Times

Letters to the Editor: Sept. 16, 2021

The Times hears from readers about climate change and the proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Avoid the fear surrounding climate change This letter is in response to the Aug. 19 opinion column by state Treasurer Tobias Read, "No denying it, climate change fight requires bold action." It is generally believed that 97% of scientists say that man contributes to global warming. The question is, how much do we contribute? There is a consortium of ideas among scientists to answer that question. Some believe man has little effect, while others believe man is the greatest contributor. So which is it? Read the commentary...
ENVIRONMENT
northwestgeorgianews.com

Nicholas Goldberg: If you don't say what they like, protesters show up at your door. Is that OK?

In the United States, unlike Russia, Hong Kong or Afghanistan, citizens have a right to gather peacefully together to protest and demonstrate. Hundreds of thousands of Americans marched on Washington in 1963 for civil rights. Half a million marched for immigrants' rights in Los Angeles in 2006. Abortion opponents protest at clinics, opponents of mask mandates demonstrate at state capitols, and antiwar protesters wave signs and yell slogans at the Pentagon.
HOMELESS
Finger Lakes Times

Nicholas Goldberg: If you don't say what they like, protesters show up at your door. Is that OK?

In the United States, unlike Russia, Hong Kong or Afghanistan, citizens have a right to gather peacefully together to protest and demonstrate. Hundreds of thousands of Americans marched on Washington in 1963 for civil rights. Half a million marched for immigrants' rights in Los Angeles in 2006. Abortion opponents protest at clinics, opponents of mask mandates demonstrate at state capitols, and antiwar protesters wave signs and yell slogans at the Pentagon.
HALL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy