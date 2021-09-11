CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Biden wouldn’t make it to the mound. He is a weak and feeble leader. Biden would have to take a breather at the first base line. And here we were all rooting for you. (Well mainly for your kids) “When my information changes, I alter my conclusions. What do you...

www.tigernet.com

MLB

Simu Liu backflips after first-pitch strike

Action star Simu Liu raised the stakes Sunday night when he followed up a fantastic first pitch with a flawless backflip prior to the game between the Dodgers and the Giants. Most celebrities have enough trouble getting their ceremonial first pitch over the plate. But Liu, the 32-year-old actor, writer and stuntman who is currently starring in Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," delivered a strike and stuck the landing without even stepping off the mound.
tigernet.com

funny GT mascot story

My freshman year the tiger was clowning around with the bumble bee during the game. The clowning turned more physical and ended up as basically a fight before security broke up the two. I ran into the guy who was the mascot at a party later in the year. I...
Larry Brown Sports

Usain Bolt has message for Sha’Carri Richardson about trash talk

Usain Bolt has a message for Sha’Carri Richardson regarding her trash talk. The retired Jamaican sprinting legend was interviewed by the New York Post to promote his new music album. In the interview, Bolt talked about Richardson, who is a top American sprinter in the 100 m. Bolt says Richardson...
tigernet.com

Ideas for females who may not like football/understand?

Also, how much it it to rent a seat back for a single game?. Theoretically bringing by girlfriend of about a year, her sister, and brother in law to the game tomorrow. Girlfriend has been to two games, and reviews have been mixed. We had lowers at a game last year, and sat in the WEZ last week so I am afraid I've already spoiled her.This week they've waffled back and forth on going based on weather. As forecast has improved, as of now they are planning on going, but she's already been asking me about the comfort level of the seats without a back.
tigernet.com

Will Taylor caused a flashback….

His smoothness and athleticism reminded me of one of the sweetest punt returns I’ve ever seen from another fast white boy that grew up loving Clemson!. I could be sorely mistaken, but JD Reames was a pretty solid returner and more than capable WR if my memory serves me correctly. We had just started the process of becoming WRU during that period and he wasn't needed as much as Gardner and others, but the dude could play and was one of our better punt returners IMO. In fact, when I first saw Humphries, it made me think of Reames, and then Hunter came along etc. Not saying they all fit a certain mold, but....
tigernet.com

I am starting to feel as if we lost what made us Unique.

Maybe I'm wrong, maybe a bit too old school, but I feel as if the football program has evolved and modernized in ways that i feel might be slightly negative over the long haul. Many may and likely will disagree and that is fine, flame away. Here is my thought however. A few seasons ago I recall it coming out that when fall camp started, all of the players basically signed off of social media. The focus was on game one and every game after. Other programs might have kids tweeting, gramming, whatever, but the Power Rangers and others stayed the course and stayed focused. Fast forward to last season and between social justice, covid and whatever else, social media stayed on. Does that have anything to do with the lack of an offensive line push or DE production? Not really, but as a whole things just felt different and the product on the field HAS been different I think most would agree. Many of us saw the signs early in the season and kept whistling past the graveyard. Now to this year, with NIL, players needing their "Brand" and social media following to be strong for more $ I fear that horse is never going back to the barn. None of this means that we can't still hit those highest goals again, but it does feel as if some of the small things that made the program stand apart are now gone. Just my .02 cents. Go Tigers!
tigernet.com

I wonder how many

Of the Louisville Cardinals have an NIL with Papa John? It could be a real positive to have an alumni and booster like that. I guess he could once offer them pizza now he can offer them greenbacks. NIL is a bad thing ...imo.
