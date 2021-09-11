CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxemburg, WI

Casco school gets a new name

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Luxemburg-Casco School District officially dedicates its new diesel program site later this month, you will notice something nostalgic about it. Students were welcomed to the newly christened Casco Career Academy this month, which will house students from surrounding districts like Denmark and Kewaunee in its alternative high school and diesel technician programs. The school board chose a green and white color scheme, which oddly enough were the same colors the building boasted when they were the Casco Comets before merging with Luxemburg. With all the improvements made inside, Superintendent Glenn Schlender says the feedback they have received so far has been great.

doorcountydailynews.com

