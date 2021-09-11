CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
Randall Goosby (R) and pianist Zhu Wang perform during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

