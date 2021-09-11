Lightning Strikes Areas in California, Firefighters Scrabble To Stop the Fires
California firefighters scrabbled on Friday to put a stop to fires elicited by lightning. This is as thunderstorms with mostly little but pouring amounts of rain resounded throughout Northern California in drought.According to the local unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the firefighters were rerouted from the large Caldor Fire in order to combat multiple overnight lightning fires in El Dorado County.southarkansassun.com
