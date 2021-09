Stress-eat: Eat or overeat as a means of relieving stress or anxiety, rather than from hunger. Oxford Dictionaries. Have you ever just had an exceptionally long day at work (#8HourConferenceCall) and you get home and you realize you didn't get a chance to eat breakfast and you wolfed down your lunch and you're exhausted and hungry and you really want a nap, but it sounds more fun to just shovel some food into your face to decompress. Yep! That was me. Tuesday afternoon. And you know what I did?

