Stargirl - Episode 2.08 - Summer School: Chapter Eight - Press Release

While the battle against the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1 of DC's Stargirl was harrowing for all of the young heroes of the Justice Society of America, it is perhaps Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) who had the most difficult time. Not only did she witness the death of her ex-boyfriend Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she also killed his father, the villain Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), avenging Henry's death as well as preventing the villain from killing the rest of the team. It's an act that haunts Yolanda and her guilt will soon come to a head. The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Seven", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's second season set to air on Tuesday, September 21st and it will see Yolanda have to make a "heartbreaking decision" when her guilt becomes too much.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO