CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stargirl - Episode 2.08 - Summer School: Chapter Eight - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSECOND CHANCES — With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso’s (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart and Trae Romano also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#208). Original airdate 9/28/2021. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Promo and images for Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 – ‘Summer School: Chapter Five’

The CW has released a promo and images for the fifth episode of the DC superhero series Stargirl Season 2, entitled ‘Summer School: Chapter Five’; check them out here…. STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Yolanda Faces Her Guilt in "Summer School: Chapter Seven" Synopsis

While the battle against the Injustice Society at the end of Season 1 of DC's Stargirl was harrowing for all of the young heroes of the Justice Society of America, it is perhaps Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal) who had the most difficult time. Not only did she witness the death of her ex-boyfriend Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker), but she also killed his father, the villain Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), avenging Henry's death as well as preventing the villain from killing the rest of the team. It's an act that haunts Yolanda and her guilt will soon come to a head. The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Seven", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's second season set to air on Tuesday, September 21st and it will see Yolanda have to make a "heartbreaking decision" when her guilt becomes too much.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl "Summer School: Chapter Six" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Six", the sixth issue of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode will air on Tuesday, September 14th. All season thus far, Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) has been quietly working in the shadows to recruit her version of the Injustice Society. She previously brought Artemis Crock (Stella Smith) and Isaac Bowin (Max Frantz) into her fold, but her attempt to do the same with Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) didn't go over quite as well. Still, Cindy won't be deterred and next week, she makes her move.
TV & VIDEOS
film-book.com

STARGIRL: Season 2, Episode 5: Summer School: Chapter Five TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Stargirl: Season 2, Episode 5: Summer School: Chapter Five TV show trailer has been released. Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Joel McHale, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker, Nelson Lee, and Hunter Sansone.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
spoilertv.com

Supergirl - Episode 6.12 - Blind Spots - Press Release

"Blind Spots" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) "SUPERGIRL" STAR AZIE TESFAI CO-WROTE THE EPISODE DIRECTED BY DAVID RAMSEY - Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey (guest star Aiden Stoxx). However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help - including Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) who is busy fighting Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian. Joined by Supergirl, Alex (Chyler Leigh), Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) and team, Guardian leads the way to restoring justice to the fallen community. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by J. Holtham & Azie Tesfai (#612). Original airdate 9/21/2021.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Outpost - Episode 4.11 - Guardian of the Asterkinj - Press Release

JAKE STORMOEN DIRECTS - Talon (Jessica Green) and Luna (Maeve Courtier-Lilley) must make a very difficult choice. Meanwhile, Zed (Reece Ritchie) returns to the Outpost with a heavy burden. The episode was written by Rebecca Rosenberg and directed by Jake Stormoen (#3B11). Original airdate 9/23/2021.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Wonder Years - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Promotional Photos + Press Release

The Wonder Years: SERIES PREMIERE - Pilot (9/22) “Pilot” – As the youngest in the Williams family, Dean is struggling to figure out where he fits in. Between his brother’s athleticism, sister’s popularity, mother’s intelligence and dad’s overall coolness, everyone else seems to have their lane figured out. He decides to pursue his calling as “The Great Uniter” and attempts to organize the first integrated baseball game between his team and his friend Brad’s team. The series premiere of “The Wonder Years” airs WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Resident - Episode 5.01 - Da Da - Promotional Photos + Press Release

CHASTAIN IS HIT BY A CYBER ATTACK ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON PREMIERE OF "THE RESIDENT" TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, ON FOX. An attack by cyber criminals sends the Chastain ER into a tailspin and Kit tries to figure out whether or not to pay the ransom. The Raptor deals with a personal connection to the patients brought into the ER during the attack, leaving them all vulnerable. Meanwhile, Conrad works on balancing life as a new dad and Devon and Leela debate taking the next step in their relationship in the all-new "Da Da" season premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Sept. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-501) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anjelika Washington
Person
Cameron Gellman
Person
Steve Harper
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Amy Smart
Person
Brec Bassinger
spoilertv.com

The Big Leap - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release

**SERIES PREMIERE**--"THE BIG LEAP" - (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. PA: Viewer discretion is advised. MEET THE UNDERDOGS DARING TO CHASE THEIR DREAMS ON THE ALL-NEW SERIES PREMIERE OF "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, ON FOX. A group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people attempt to change their lives...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 5.01 - New Beginnings - Promotional Photos + Press Release

The Good Doctor: SEASON PREMIERE - New Beginnings (9/27) “New Beginnings” – Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved on the season premiere of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stargirl#Dc S Stargirl#Cwtv Com
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Episode 2.06 - The Spy Humongous - Press Release

Episode 206: “The Spy Humongous” (Available to stream Thursday, Sept 16th) Anomaly consolidation day on the U.S.S. Cerritos leaves the Lower Deckers with mixed emotions. Captain Freeman attempts to negotiate peace on the Pakled home world. Written by: John Cochran. Directed by: Bob Suarez.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Rookie - Episode 4.02 - Five Minutes - Press Release

The Rookie: Five Minutes (10/3) “Five Minutes” – Officer Nolan and Officer Chen’s run-in with an infamous thief tips them off to a potentially big heist surrounding the Getty’s big gala event. Meanwhile, Nolan works up the courage to ask Bailey out on date on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Great North - Episode 2.01 - Brace/Off Adventure - Press Release

JUDY GETS HER BRACES OFF ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON TWO PREMIERE MUSICAL EPISODE OF "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, ON FOX. In a special musical episode, Judy embarks on a journey after getting some unexpected news from the dentist in the all-new "Brace/Off Adventure" Season Two premiere episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Sept. 26 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-202) (TV-14 D, L)
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The L Word - Episode 2.07 - Light - Promotional Photos + Press Release

Bette takes a big swing with Pippa; Shane leans on Tess when she’s suddenly forced to harbor a secret; and Alice’s run-in with someone from her past throws her for a loop. Meanwhile, Dani must examine what’s holding her back in her personal life as Sophie is pushed to question Finley’s maturity and Angie worries that things have taken a turn between her and Jordi.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

Ghosts - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release

SAMANTHA AND JAY DISCOVER THE RUNDOWN COUNTRY ESTATE THEY’RE CONVERTING TO A BED AND BREAKFAST IS INHABITED BY THE MANY OPINIONATED SPIRITS OF DECEASED RESIDENTS WHO NOW CALL IT HOME, ON THE SERIES PREMIERE OF “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, OCT. 7. “Pilot” – Samantha and Jay throw both caution and money to...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.02 - Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45 - Press Release

Home Economics: Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45 (9/29) “Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45” – Things get a little hot in the kitchen when Tom considers ghostwriting a memoir for a celebrity chef. Connor starts dating a woke friend of Sarah and Denise’s who makes a surprising impact on him on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Roswell New Mexico - Episode 3.09 - Tones of Home - Press Release

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) continue to search for a way to stop Jones. Michel (Michael Vlamis) is worried about Alex (Tyler Blackburn) and elsewhere, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finds a big piece of the puzzle. Also starring Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder the episode was directed by America Young and written by Alanna Bennett, Leah Longoria & Steve Stringer (309). Original Airdate 9/20/2021.
ROSWELL, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy