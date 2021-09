Mendon outraced Fennville 64-20 Friday with some eye-popping rushing statistics. Evan Lukeman rushed for 401 yards, becoming only the fifth player in Michigan eight-player history to top 400 according to the MHSAA record book. The Hornets 678 total yards in the game and 668 rushing yards are both state record marks, topping the prior totals of 655 and 635, respectively.