Luzerne County, PA

123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Saturday; 2 deaths

Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 123 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 851.

It’s the third straight day that Luzerne County has seen more than 100 new cases in a single day.

The county’s total cases are now at 34,990 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,021 cases and 494 deaths; Monroe County has 16,915 cases and 336 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,131 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,343,444.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27–Sept. 2, stood at 8.2%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Sept. 9:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 66.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,392,854 total vaccine doses, including 51,322 additional doses authorized for people who are immuno-compromised, as of Friday, Sept. 10.

• 6,040,960 people are fully vaccinated; with 20,950 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

