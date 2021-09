Wealthy clients are traditionally a part of the market that only concerns a few of the marketers. Today, we will talk about how to connect with them through a physical store. The worst thing for a consumer to realize is that they are just a number on your sales. Helping them realize that they are unique and that their uniqueness is appreciated is crucial. The store does not attempt to sell a million products that are not related to each other in any reasonable way. On the contrary, it has a unique character just like the client and is oriented regarding the products and the customers they address.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO