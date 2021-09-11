CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Rejoining EU would put ‘rocket boosters’ on Scotland’s Covid recovery, MP says

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gY00z_0bt6e8KL00
Alyn Smith said rejoining the EU ‘would put rocket boosters’ on Scotland’s Covid recovery (Jane Barlow/PA)

Joining the European Union as an independent nation would “put rocket boosters” on Scotland’s coronavirus recovery, a senior SNP MP has claimed.

Alyn Smith the party’s foreign affairs spokesman, said that currently firms were having to try to survive the Covid-19 pandemic at the same time as coping with the fallout from Brexit.

Independence in Europe is the answer to the problems that Scotland has

But Mr Smith said: “Getting back into the European Union would put rocket boosters on our recovery from Covid.”

He added: “We can do better than we are doing right now. Independence in Europe is the answer to the problems that Scotland has.”

His comments came as the former Scottish MEP, who was elected to the House of Commons in 2019, conceded that the SNP had failed in its attempts to stop Brexit.

Recalling his election to Westminster, he said: “I stood in Stirling in 2019 explicitly on a stop Brexit ticket, and we didn’t.”

He told the SNP conference that now “the reality of Brexit is dawning on the people of Scotland on a daily basis”, adding that “it has been a slow-motion trauma, for me personally, but also for Scotland as an economy and a society”.

The Stirling MP continued: “The democratic outrage of what has been done to us against our will is actually a failure on our part, because we didn’t stop Brexit.”

However with the impact of leaving the EU now becoming clearer, he said this was helping convert Scots to independence.

He told SNP supporters: “That reality is moving so many people from scepticism about independence to enthusiasm for independence in Europe.

“Because in the UK – and I see it at Westminster on a daily basis – everybody knows the ship is sinking, everybody knows the captain lies. And we’re just expected to go along with it.”

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

England, Scotland ease Covid travel curbs

Pandemic restrictions on travel into England and Scotland are to be eased, officials said Friday, replacing a complicated "traffic light" watchlist with a simpler regime for fully vaccinated arrivals. From October 4, fully vaccinated travellers coming to England from other destinations will no longer have to take a pre-departure test.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Marks & Spencer closing 11 stores in France due to Brexit

Marks & Spencer has blamed Brexit for the closure of 11 of its French stores. The UK retail giant is struggling to stock the stores with fresh and chilled products due to supply chain problems. As a result, all 11 franchise stores, operated in partnership with SFH, in France will shut “over the coming months”. M&S said supply chain problems caused by Brexit have made it “near impossible” to maintain standards and keep shelves full. “M&S has a long history of serving customers in France and this is not a decision we or our partner SFH have taken lightly,” said...
RETAIL
AFP

EU announces defence summit, more aid after Afghan collapse

Europe will seek to boost its own military capacity after the collapse of the US-backed government in Afghanistan, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, announcing a defence summit. "It is time for Europe to step up to the next level," von der Leyen told the European Parliament, in her annual State of the European Union address. France's President Emmanuel Macron will convene the "summit on European defence" during France's six-month presidency of the bloc, starting at the New Year, she said. Paris has been leading the push for the 27-nation union to develop more autonomous military capacities alongside the Western alliance, which is traditionally led by the US.
MILITARY
pv-magazine.com

EU raises another €9bn for Covid recovery

With the European Commission today set to hold the first auction of short-term EU-Bills to top up its bond issuance program, the executive branch of the EU said its latest oversubscribed bond had raised €9 billion, to take the money raised so far for Covid-recovery spending to €54 billion. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyn Smith
The Independent

EU chief turns to Paralympian Vio to inspire Europe's youth

When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was at a loss for words to capture the soul of the European Union and its future, Bebe Vio was there to help the EU's top official at the end of her State of the Union address. Sitting anonymously among the European legislators for most of the hour-long speech, which is a highlight on the EU calendar, the Italian Paralympic fencer suddenly became the center of attention when von der Leyen called her the guest of honor of the proceedings. “Trying to find the right words to capture the essence,” von...
SPORTS
The Independent

UK's Johnson to shake up Cabinet, eyeing pandemic recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will shake up his Cabinet on Wednesday, attempting to move on from a series of political missteps and U-turns.Johnson’s office said the prime minister would appoint “a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic.”Several underperforming ministers in the Conservative government could lose their jobs, including Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab who faced strong criticism last month for delaying his return from a holiday in Greece as the Taliban took over Afghanistan.Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is also under fire for his performance during the pandemic, which has seen long periods of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson rejects plea for emergency work visas after Tory MP warns ‘crops are rotting in the fields’

Boris Johnson has rejected a plea to introduce emergency work visas after a Conservative MP warned that "crops are rotting in the fields" of his constituency due to labour shortages.Roger Gale, who represents Thanet, said producers in his local area have had to throw away vast quantities of produce because there are not enough people to pick it or transport it to market.Businesses across the country have been hit hard by a shortage of workers since Britain left the EU's single market and ended free movement at the start of the year. Many sectors that were previously staffed by...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon 'getting special treatment from EU' to help Scotland's independence push

The European Union is helping the Scottish independence movement by giving Nicola Sturgeon special treatment, the foreign minister of Spain's separatist Catalonia region said. Catalonia’s regional government accused Brussels of having “double standards” because it is deaf to the breakaway Spanish region’s calls for independence and offered it no support after its illegal referendum in 2017.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eu#The European Union#Snp#Scottish#The House Of Commons
104.1 WIKY

EU rejects reworking N. Ireland deal, says would cause instability

BELFAST (Reuters) -The European Union rejected a British demand to renegotiate their deal governing the trading position of Northern Ireland, saying that to so would only lead to instability and uncertainty. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit EU relations with Britain, said in a speech on Friday that...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid: Scotland to get vaccine passports and regulator approves booster jabs

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday evening. We'll have another update for you in the morning. People in Scotland will need proof they have been fully vaccinated before they can enter nightclubs and many large events from 1 October, after MSPs voted the scheme through this evening. The proposals were opposed by the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Online

EU regulator determining covid-booster stance

AMSTERDAM -- The European Medicines Agency reports it has started an expedited evaluation of whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. In a statement Monday, the EU drug regulator says it is considering whether a third dose should be given six months after people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

EU regulator evaluating if COVID vaccine booster is needed

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — The European Union's drug regulator said Monday that it has started an expedited evaluation on whether to recommend a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech. The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that it's considering whether a third dose of the vaccine...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Denying 12-15s a vaccine is 'unethical', says union

Scotland's biggest teaching union claims withholding Covid vaccines from 12-15-year-olds is "unethical". Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS union, made the statement after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) stopped short of recommending jabs for young teenagers. He said the situation in schools right now was "the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK-US trade pact possible, but Ireland peace is priority: Pelosi

Britain and the United States will "probably end up" striking a bilateral trade deal, but agreement is "very unlikely" if the terms of the Ireland peace deal are broken, Nancy Pelosi said Friday. "This is not said as any threat, it's a prediction, if there's destruction of the Good Friday accords, we're very unlikely to have a UK-US bilateral," the House of Representatives speaker said on a visit to London. Britain is angling for a trade deal with Washington now it has left the European Union. But it remains locked in talks with Brussels and Dublin about how best to implement tricky post-Brexit trade rules for the British province of Northern Ireland.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Johnson’s refusal to heal ‘dysfunctional relationship’ with EU is damaging Britain, warns former diplomat

Boris Johnson’s refusal to rebuild the UK’s “dysfunctional relationship” with the EU is damaging foreign and security policy, a former top diplomat says.Peter Ricketts, a former head of the Foreign Office, says the prime minister’s “tactic” of trying to build closer links with national capitals instead “will not work” and must be rethought.However, Lord Ricketts said the bitter spats between London and Brussels since Brexit made the task hugely difficult, adding: “Unfortunately trust is now at a very low ebb.”The warning comes after the UK rebuffed a European Union push to negotiate a defence and security treaty alongside the Christmas...
AFGHANISTAN
whtc.com

Access to single market key to Hungary’s EU membership – PM

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary must remain a member of the European Union to ensure continued access to its single market, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding the country would be among the last to leave the bloc if it were ever to disintegrate. Hungary and Poland have both...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pelosi warns UK not to imperil N Ireland peace with Brexit

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned Britain on Friday that there will be no U.S.-U.K. trade deal unless the British government solves post-Brexit disagreements with the European Union that risk destabilizing Northern Ireland’s peace.Britain and the EU are at odds over trade arrangements that have imposed checks on goods coming to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. They were agreed by both sides in their divorce deal, to keep an open land border between the north and EU member Ireland — a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.Britain says the new checks are onerous and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Leader says Poland wants to be in EU, but remain sovereign

Poland's most powerful politician says the country's future is in the European Union and that there will be “no Polexit,” but that Poland at the same time wishes to remain a sovereign country.Jaroslaw Kaczynski who is the head of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, made his comments in an interview with state news agency PAP that was published Wednesday. It follows some harsh comments last week about the 27-member bloc from some key members of his party which led many opposition politicians to accuse the country's leadership of seeking to take the country out of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

How the Czech Republic and Poland are putting the EU’s climate strategy at risk

Data from the European Environment Agency makes damning reading for the Czech Republic. The country is the EU’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases per capita. And while the top two greenhouse gas guzzlers, Luxembourg and Ireland, are reducing their carbon footprints, Czech emissions are actually increasing. The poor performance of...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

37K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy