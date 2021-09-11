CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Twin Towers survivor living in hope for a better day

 6 days ago
Janice Brooks (Janice Brooks/PA) (PA Media)

A survivor of the September 11 terror attacks in the US has said she copes by living “in the hope that tomorrow will be a better day and it mostly is”.

Janice Brooks, whose voice was breaking as she recalled her escape from the Twin Towers in New York, told a 20th anniversary memorial service: “I think what I hope most of all is that in the next hour or two that you can take some time to not only think about my friends but also everyone who died on September 11.

“If I can be really indulgent, can I please ask that you spare a thought for all the survivors because we are still struggling.”

Ms Brooks, now aged 61 and living in Norfolk, was on the 84th floor in the South Tower where she worked as executive assistant to the chief executive of Euro Brokers, a financial brokerage firm, when the terrorists struck.

Some 61 members of Euro Brokers staff were killed in the attacks.

Ms Brooks was speaking in front of a four tonne twisted piece of steel from the South Tower which has been forged into a memorial artwork at London’s Olympic Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VutwR_0bt6dTUu00
Janice Brooks pictured on top of Two World Trade Centre on September 7, 2001 just four days before the attacks (Janice Brooks/PA) (PA Media)

There were 2,977 people who were murdered on 9/11 from over 90 nations including 67 from Briton when Islamic extremists hijacked aeroplanes and flew them into buildings.

Jon Egan recalled father and aunt Christine, who were originally from Hull, who died in the Twin Towers.

Mr Egan said he has named his newborn son Dean Michael after his father Dean managed to make a final call to his family as the towers crumbled.

Mr Egan, who was raised in the US but said he considers himself “a proud Brit”, told those gathered: “New York City was attacked.

“Washington City was attacked but it was an attack on the world and it was an attack on our way of life.

“It was an attack on the free world.”

He also said that people have to remember what happened afterwards which is that the world “came together” in the face of extremists which is still important at “a time when so much is dividing us”.

