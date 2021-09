Pyftpdlib is a library for creating an FTP server in Python. It is the most complete RFC-959 FTP server implementation available for Python programming language. The library does not display the IP addresses by which our server is available, so you first have to find out or access it by the domain name. The most important thing is the speed of deployment, and you can download files from the device the server is running on. It can also work on the phone in hotspot mode. Unfortunately, newer versions of browsers have abandoned the FTP protocol.

