S06 Ep02: In Memoriam
“Where words fail, music speaks.” – Hans Christian Andersen. It’s been twenty years since the terrorist attacks of September 11th. I don’t know about you, but I can tell you exactly where I was and what I was doing when I first heard the news. Overwhelming events cry out for some sort of release, some way to process them. For composers and musicians, that is often manifested in finding music within them to express what words alone cannot convey. We will hear some of those works on this episode.www.wcny.org
