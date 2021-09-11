Nadia Nadim: ‘I’m actually the picture of everything the Taliban don’t want their women to be’
Across her prolific 16-year career, Nadim has earned success after success, having represented Denmark’s women’s football team since 2009. She recently signed with NWSL club Racing Louisville FC in June on the back of a two year spell with Paris Saint-Germain — where she contributed to the team’s first ever league title, finally breaking Lyon’s 14-year grip on the championship.sandiegolocaldirectory.org
Comments / 0