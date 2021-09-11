CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Physician strongly recommends children wear masks at school

Mining Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI strongly encourage that kids wear masks for the start of school this year, especially children under 12 and older unvaccinated kids. Masks limited the spread of COVID last year, leading to a successful in-person education for our children while many elsewhere were virtual most of the year. This year we have the benefit of vaccinations in most teachers and some kids, but Delta’s contagiousness is proving itself in unmasked schools already.

