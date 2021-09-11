CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

American foreign policy is once again about wasted resources

Mining Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWasted American Resources (W.A.R.) is what American Foreign Policy is all about. It was true in Vietnam, and it proving true in Afghanistan. Paraphrasing others, the U.S. war in Afghanistan was always an excuse for imperialism, 20 years of occupation, misguided nationalism, and corporate greed. It has been a “smashing success for corporations.” What purpose did this war, Vietnam, et al, serve to advance national security and national interests? What we have had for some time is intervention, wars in support of just about any kind of government, other than that of real democracy, free of U.S. intervention, power, dominance and control of the national affairs of other nations and people. This policy or these policies are advanced with sanctions, embargos, boycotts, covert and overt actions against many nations, but name me one that we have really intervened in support of democracy and its people who want democratic freedom and democracy we profess to have and believe in?

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

The Afghanistan failure should not deter a strong foreign policy

We are still in the midst of remembering the horrible events of 9/11 that led to a 20-year conflict in Afghanistan. Back in 2001, the idea of going to Afghanistan to topple a government that harbored the individuals who masterminded 9/11 was very popular and initially successful. Recent polling indicates that the American people supported withdrawal because they opposed the idea of nation-building as a policy goal. These same Americans were horrified at the way the withdrawal was executed.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'The Five' on Biden's foreign policy in Afghanistan

This is a rush transcript from "The Five" September 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone, I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Pete Hegseth. It's five o'clock in New York City. This is THE FIVE.
FOREIGN POLICY
Seacoast Online

Letter: 9/11 reflections and US foreign policy

The outcome in Afghanistan should come as no surprise to anyone. The die was cast by Republican President George Bush when he rushed to avenge US honor following the attack on “the homeland” on Sept. 11, 2001. It followed the same tired logic that so many US foreign policy misadventures have followed since the ominous declaration of the threat of communism following World War 2. After communism then came the war on drugs and now terrorism. What bogus & catastrophic war will be waged next?! All of the responses or initiatives have resulted in the same disastrous outcomes: a horrific loss of life, time & resources. One wrongheaded action begets another, begets another so on and so forth.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#American Foreign Policy#Ww Ii#Democratic#Republican
Washington Post

Sept. 11 and the foreign policy establishment

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. It has been difficult to keep track of the tsunami of Afghanistan post-mortem stories. There was, however, a New York Times story by Mark Landler that ended with a quote from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass: “The foreign policy establishment did get it wrong in Iraq, where the U.S. overreached. We got it wrong in Libya, we got it wrong in Vietnam. But over the last 75 years, the foreign policy establishment has gotten most things right.”
U.S. POLITICS
Item

Opinion: Cacophony and confusion in foreign policy

When President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, the day after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the country was united behind him. The America First Committee, the largest anti-war movement in our history, which had …
U.S. POLITICS
Hickory Daily Record

Column: Does our foreign policy lack principle?

In mid-April of 1989, pro-democracy protestors began gathering in Tiananmen Square, a centrally located city square in Beijing. Struggling to contain the new movement, on June 4, the Chinese Communist Party responded with devastating force, killing several hundred, if not thousands, of Chinese civilians. Still sensitive to what transpired, Chinese censors seek to keep a lid on discussion and commemoration of what is now known as the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
FOREIGN POLICY
nsjonline.com

HARSANYI: Biden’s disastrous foreign-policy instincts

The unfolding disaster in Afghanistan is a bipartisan, trans-administrational failure. It is a humiliation. The fact is that after 20 years, after thousands of lives were lost and hundreds of billions of dollars were spent on the military, police, training, infrastructure and education, the country fell in days. Whatever your...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Vietnam
Longview Daily News

Letter: Biden is America's worst president

America went from the strongest Presidency since Ronald Reagan to its weakest since Barak Obama in just eight months. I believe Joe Biden was the worst President by days end on January 20, when he signed away many American freedoms. But it took an international debacle of his doing to show a world his lack of empathy and feeble ways.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Federal employees can be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as their disciplinary cases wind through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues, according to Biden administration guidance issued this week. The new guidance to implement a vaccine mandate for the government, which...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
The Independent

Americans worried about domestic terror exceeds those who are worried about foreign threats, poll finds

More Americans are concerned about homegrown terrorism than they are about the threat of extremism from overseas, a new study has found.According to the poll for the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, about two-thirds of Americans say they are extremely or very concerned about the threat from extremist groups inside the US.By contrast, only about 50 per cent of respondents say they are extremely or very concerned about the threat from foreign-based terrorists.As the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks approaches, the survey also found deep dissatisfaction with the Iraq and Afghanistan...
POLITICS
Fox News

Sen. Ted Cruz: Blood will be spilled over the Biden administration's mistakes in Afghanistan

In the past month, we’ve witnessed President Joe Biden and his top officials preside over the worst foreign policy catastrophe in a generation. Americans across the nation are horrified, and our servicemen and women are angry, disillusioned, and frustrated. Our allies are dispirited, and our enemies across the globe are emboldened, which makes the world more dangerous today for America.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

GOP Senate candidate: US should not accept Afghan refugees

The United States should not accept Afghan refugees, including translators and others who helped the American military during the 20-year war, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jim Lamon said, staking out a hardline stance against a group of immigrants that has had widespread support from both parties. Rather than bringing them to the homeland, the United States should help Afghans who assisted in the war to flee the Taliban and resettle in the Middle East, Lamon told The Associated Press Wednesday evening. “They should go to countries that are friendly to them and us,” Lamon said. “We cannot continue to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy