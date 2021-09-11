American foreign policy is once again about wasted resources

Wasted American Resources (W.A.R.) is what American Foreign Policy is all about. It was true in Vietnam, and it proving true in Afghanistan. Paraphrasing others, the U.S. war in Afghanistan was always an excuse for imperialism, 20 years of occupation, misguided nationalism, and corporate greed. It has been a “smashing success for corporations.” What purpose did this war, Vietnam, et al, serve to advance national security and national interests? What we have had for some time is intervention, wars in support of just about any kind of government, other than that of real democracy, free of U.S. intervention, power, dominance and control of the national affairs of other nations and people. This policy or these policies are advanced with sanctions, embargos, boycotts, covert and overt actions against many nations, but name me one that we have really intervened in support of democracy and its people who want democratic freedom and democracy we profess to have and believe in?