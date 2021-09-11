CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Theft of signs from yard shows disrespect for homeowner’s rights

Mining Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI live on Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township. My husband and I were out of town last weekend and when we returned home one of our yard signs had been stolen. It was a yard sign in support of a group called Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior. The sign is alerting people to a proposed rocket launch site at Granite Loma, which is located approximately 10 miles from Marquette. Our sign and 14 others on our roaod were stolen over the weekend. I contacted the sheriff’s office about the theft.

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Marquette, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Marquette, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite Loma
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy