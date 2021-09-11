Theft of signs from yard shows disrespect for homeowner’s rights

I live on Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township. My husband and I were out of town last weekend and when we returned home one of our yard signs had been stolen. It was a yard sign in support of a group called Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior. The sign is alerting people to a proposed rocket launch site at Granite Loma, which is located approximately 10 miles from Marquette. Our sign and 14 others on our roaod were stolen over the weekend. I contacted the sheriff’s office about the theft.