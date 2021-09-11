Don't be Fooled by Corporate 'Activism'

I’m responding to the Reader Viewpoint from Stephanie Freedman. She blamed fires in California on Governor Newsom saying “Due to the fires, the state has failed to meet its own climate standards.” The Dixie fire is in Republican Doug LaMalfa’s district and is burning on federal lands that he failed to even try to secure funds to treat. The Caldor fire is in Republican Tom McClintock’s district, burning on federal lands where he also failed to even try to secure funds for treatment. Governor Newsom denied the last 50 requests for oil and gas fracking permits that came across his desk. No Republican replacement would have done the same and they say they would increase drilling and roll back efforts to address climate catastrophes. If Republicans replace Newsom and at 87 years old, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the United States Senate cannot complete her term, that Republican will name her replacement. This will upset the balance of power and the 3.5 trillion dollar human infrastructure bill will die. Should that happen the funds for a Climate Conservation Corps will also die. The CCC is the program that will hire thousands of people to treat our forests and prevent future catastrophe wildfires. Don’t be fooled by the Republican recall. It is a power grab by a minority party that is beholden to the fossil fuel industry and does not care or even believe in climate change. They are anti science and anti environmental protection as evidenced by policies they advocate on behalf of their funders.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO