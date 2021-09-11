CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Don't be Fooled by Corporate 'Activism'

By Delaney Coyne
bcgavel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the ban on abortions after six weeks that the Supreme Court allowed to go into effect in Texas on September 1, many have found themselves asking, “What can I do?” With a 6-3 right-wing Supreme Court majority, as well as the overwhelming Republican bias in the Senate and Electoral College, it becomes clear that electoral politics is not the level playing field we like to imagine it to be. Thus, efforts to build progressive coalitions to defend against reactionary policies require an uphill climb to build supermajorities, while the right-wing does not even need a majority to enact such an agenda. Democratic politics cannot be relied on if one side is able to rule with increasingly small shares of the electorate. There is also the fact that the right will hold on to the court for decades. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was 87 at the time of her death; Amy Coney Barrett will not turn 87 until 2059. Meanwhile, the 83-year old liberal Justice, Stephen Breyer, is hesitant to resign. In short, for those on the left hoping to fight against the worst of right-wing governance, the political realm looks increasingly bleak.

bcgavel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Dozens of protesters march on Justice Kavanaugh's home in response to Texas abortion law ruling

Pro-abortion activists marched on the home of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Monday in response to his vote to uphold a Texas law restricting abortion. In videos posted online by Daily Caller journalist Mary Margaret Olohan, protesters can be seen gathering at a park in Chevy Chase, Maryland, before walking over to Kavanaugh’s residence, which appeared to be unoccupied at the time.
TEXAS STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Reader input: Don't be fooled by recall

I’m responding to the Reader Viewpoint from Stephanie Freedman. She blamed fires in California on Governor Newsom saying “Due to the fires, the state has failed to meet its own climate standards.” The Dixie fire is in Republican Doug LaMalfa’s district and is burning on federal lands that he failed to even try to secure funds to treat. The Caldor fire is in Republican Tom McClintock’s district, burning on federal lands where he also failed to even try to secure funds for treatment. Governor Newsom denied the last 50 requests for oil and gas fracking permits that came across his desk. No Republican replacement would have done the same and they say they would increase drilling and roll back efforts to address climate catastrophes. If Republicans replace Newsom and at 87 years old, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the oldest member of the United States Senate cannot complete her term, that Republican will name her replacement. This will upset the balance of power and the 3.5 trillion dollar human infrastructure bill will die. Should that happen the funds for a Climate Conservation Corps will also die. The CCC is the program that will hire thousands of people to treat our forests and prevent future catastrophe wildfires. Don’t be fooled by the Republican recall. It is a power grab by a minority party that is beholden to the fossil fuel industry and does not care or even believe in climate change. They are anti science and anti environmental protection as evidenced by policies they advocate on behalf of their funders.
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Don't Be Fooled By Religious Arguments For Texas' Abortion Law. It's Un-Christian.

When I was a seminary student, training to become a pastor, I accompanied a loved one to a Planned Parenthood facility as she considered terminating her pregnancy. She chose not to get an abortion that day, but I was there for her either way. Carrying each other through difficult moments, while respecting each other’s moral autonomy, is at the heart of both friendship and faith.
TEXAS STATE
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Corporate Welfare

Today’s politicians want to spend more on EVERYTHING: Amtrak subsidies, sports stadium subsidies, green energy subsidies, even fossil fuel subsidies …. President Joe Biden says the handouts will “put more money in your pocket.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claims they will “protect the planet for the children.”. They might. But...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Texas State
Princeton Packet

Opinion: America is practicing human sacrifice

In 2020 and 2021, monotheism slid back to pagan polytheism. Certain politicians, libertarian philosophers and evangelical sophists, in complicity with elements of our business class, have been secretly practicing human sacrifice. Their sacrificial rites first took many of the elderly, and then many of the working class, including health care...
RELIGION
Washington Post

Senators condemn protest at Kavanaugh’s home after Texas abortion law allowed to take effect

Senators from both political parties on Tuesday criticized an abortion rights demonstration outside the home of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh a night prior. A group of about 50 people gathered at his residence in the D.C. suburbs to protest the Supreme Court’s recent decision not to block a Texas law banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and called for Kavanaugh’s resignation.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Chris Tomlinson
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
bcgavel.com

Low-Income Individuals Bear the Brunt of Abortion Restrictions

The Texas abortion ban, SB 8, bans abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for rape or incest. This new law bars medical practitioners from performing abortions if there is a detectable heartbeat. It also includes a provision to bring civil lawsuits against people seeking abortion and additional liability for anyone who knowingly aids the person in getting the procedure, with a reward of up to $10,000 for the citizen plaintiff. They’re calling this the “Heartbeat Bill,” in the spirit of being pro-life...except for the fact that the bill puts people’s lives at risk and doesn’t end abortions at all.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
phillytrib.com

Hillary Clinton warned us this day would come

My response to the Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision allowing the Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect will be cold comfort to women in the state who have lost control over their bodies. Adequate words fall short of the mark even for me, a member of the Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington’s board of directors before joining The Post’s Editorial Board in 1990.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate America#Activism#The Supreme Court#Republican#Senate#Electoral College#Democratic#Planned Parenthood#Npr#Americans#Avow Texas
The Independent

Don’t worry about Clarence Thomas — worry about the liberal justices who back him up

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas yesterday insisted that the court’s decision to allow a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand was nonpartisan. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference,” he declared. “So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out.” His words echoed those of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who said last week that Supreme Court justices are not just “partisan hacks.”It’s not a surprise that Barrett and Thomas are in accord. They’re both extreme conservative judges,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

GOP and Democratic senators condemn abortion protest held outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home

Senators condemned an abortion-rights protest held outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. Sen. Chuck Grassley called the demonstration a "blatant attempt to intimidate the judiciary." "SHUT UP AND PASS SOME LAWS," the protest's organizers said in response. Both Republican and Democratic senators on Tuesday condemned an abortion-rights protest staged outside the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
City Journal

Don’t Be Evil

Technology giant Google has launched an “antiracism” initiative that presents speakers and materials claiming that America is a “system of white supremacy” and that all Americans are “raised to be racist.”. I have obtained a trove of whistleblower documents from inside Google that reveal the company’s extensive racial-reeducation program, based...
BUSINESS
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Don't be fooled — they're all 'elitists'

Just wondering, who are the elites? Conservatives love to blame the elites. The elites are responsible for Kabul. The elites are the ones forcing you to wear masks and get vaccines. The elites don’t respect your opinions. All of this begs the question — who are these elites?. George W....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Amarillo Globe-Times

Crowley: Don't be fooled, and don't settle for being treated like a fool

America has been made to play the fool. Once the most powerful and prosperous nation this world has ever seen, America now looks grossly feeble and glutted. Acting with cowardice and treachery, the United States hardly seems suited to be the leader of the free world. Governed by incompetents, the decline of America is both unbearable and unbelievable. It’s unspeakably embarrassing to see the United States of America, the nation who defeated Nazism and Soviet communism, now grovel at the feet of the barbaric Taliban. Indeed, it’s utterly unconscionable to watch as our leaders callously leave behind our weapons, our equipment, our people, and most especially, our honor. It’s intolerable to learn that our political and military leaders care not one whit about the lives they’ve ruined and the promises they’ve broken. They don’t care about any of it, and the reason for their flagrant apathy is quite simple – they think we are fools.
POLITICS
Fauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: Don’t be fooled: women’s rights are on the ballot this November

I sat in stunned disbelief as I read about the Texas anti-choice law that criminalizes all abortions after six weeks, with no exception for rape or incest. The law effectively bans abortion before many women even know they are pregnant and incentivizes private citizens to sue anyone they suspect is involved in facilitating an abortion – paying them $10,000 if their lawsuit prevails. This law has frightening implications for our Virginia elections.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy