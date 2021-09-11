An Almost Dangerous Occupation? Teaching History in Florida's Public Schools and State Universities: Part I
Last June, the government of Florida enacted two controversial and seemingly contradictory education mandates. On June 10, at the urging of Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state's board of education banned the teaching of "critical race theory" in public schools. Later that month, DeSantis signed into law an "intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity" bill aimed at Florida's state universities.www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0